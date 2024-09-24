Home
Caroline Ellison Receives Two-Year Sentence For FTX Crypto Fraud

Caroline Ellison has been sentenced to two years in prison for her involvement in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a case described as one of the largest financial frauds in U.S. history.

Caroline Ellison Receives Two-Year Sentence For FTX Crypto Fraud

Caroline Ellison has been sentenced to two years in prison for her involvement in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a case described as one of the largest financial frauds in U.S. history. Ellison, a top executive at the firm and former girlfriend of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, had faced a maximum sentence of 110 years but received a significantly reduced term as part of a plea deal.

Cooperation with Prosecutors

During her plea deal, Ellison admitted to charges including wire fraud and money laundering, agreeing to testify against Bankman-Fried, who was sentenced to 25 years for stealing $8 billion from customers. Judge Lewis Kaplan acknowledged her cooperation, labeling it as “remarkable,” but also stated that she was “gravely culpable” and that her remorse should not serve as a “get out of jail free card.”

READ MORE: Russian Strikes In Kharkiv Kill Three, Injure 31 In Apartment Attack

The Rise and Fall of FTX

Founded in 2019, FTX rapidly became the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, boasting a valuation of $32 billion just two years later. However, in 2022, rumors of financial instability led to a run on deposits, ultimately resulting in the firm’s collapse and exposing Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent activities. A jury found him guilty on multiple charges, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, following a trial that highlighted his misuse of customer funds for personal gains.

Ellison’s Role and Testimony

Ellison, one of Bankman-Fried’s closest aides, lived and worked alongside him in luxury accommodations in The Bahamas. As the couple operated the intertwined businesses of FTX and Alameda Research, Ellison’s decision to testify against Bankman-Fried added a dramatic twist to the trial. Over three days, she described how Bankman-Fried directed her and others to misappropriate customer funds without their knowledge, expressing that she felt “indescribably bad” about the situation.

Legal Proceedings and Other Sentences

Prosecutors noted that Ellison met with them about 20 times, helping to reconstruct the events leading to FTX’s downfall and bolstering the case against Bankman-Fried. Despite her legal team arguing that her cooperation warranted leniency, the U.S. Attorney’s office recognized her “extraordinary” assistance and remorse but refrained from advocating for a specific sentence.

In related developments, Ryan Salame, the co-CEO of FTX’s Bahamian subsidiary, was sentenced to 90 months in prison for violations of campaign finance laws and operating an illegal money-transmitting business, further emphasizing the legal ramifications stemming from the FTX scandal.

