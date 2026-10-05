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Home > World News > Cars Submerged, Shops Flooded: Thailand Floods Kill 31, Affect Over 35 Lakh People, Bangkok Among Worst Hit

Cars Submerged, Shops Flooded: Thailand Floods Kill 31, Affect Over 35 Lakh People, Bangkok Among Worst Hit

Thailand is battling severe floods after days of heavy rain left 31 people dead and more than 35 lakh affected. Bangkok saw roads submerged, cars stranded, and even floating markets emerge.

Thailand flood kills 31 so far, Bangkok among worst hit region (Photo: X)
Thailand flood kills 31 so far, Bangkok among worst hit region (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 18:35 IST

Over 31 people have lost their lives in a recent flood in Thailand, and more than 35 lakh people have been affected in the region. The most affected region is Bangkok, which is among the worst-hit areas, as several roads and neighbourhoods have been submerged under floodwater. The flood has disrupted daily life across the capital. Videos are going viral showing that people are walking in knee-deep water and several cars have been completely submerged.

Bangkok Streets Disappear Under Rising Floodwater

The situation is the result of heavy rains over the weekend and Monday, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported. There are several low-lying areas which remained waterlogged. However, the conditions in much of the city have improved. Some residents have continued their daily activities despite difficult conditions. Some of the videos show people moving through flooded shops and trying to carry on with their daily work.

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Flooded Bangkok Road Turns Into An Unusual Market

One of the most unusual scenes emerged outside a shopping mall, where local residents and vendors adapted to the flooding in an unexpected way. A flooded road was turned into a temporary floating market. Sellers moved through the water using floating platforms and foam boxes to sell fish and vegetables. The scenes offered a striking picture of how residents were adapting to the disruption caused by the floods.

Bangkok Declared Disaster-Affected Area As Travel Takes Hit

Bangkok was declared a disaster-affected area following the widespread flooding caused by persistent heavy rain. Schools remained closed for a second day in several areas, while many residents were forced to work from home. Flooding also disrupted travel at Bangkok’s airports, adding to the problems faced by residents and visitors. Although water levels have fallen in several parts of the capital, some low-lying neighbourhoods continue to remain affected.

More Heavy Rain Could Bring Fresh Flood Threat

The crisis may not be over yet. Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain across most of northern Thailand from Monday through Wednesday. Parts of central, eastern and southern Thailand, including Bangkok, are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. The weather could increase the risk of flash floods in already vulnerable areas, raising concerns that more communities could face flooding in the coming days.

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Cars Submerged, Shops Flooded: Thailand Floods Kill 31, Affect Over 35 Lakh People, Bangkok Among Worst Hit
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Cars Submerged, Shops Flooded: Thailand Floods Kill 31, Affect Over 35 Lakh People, Bangkok Among Worst Hit

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Cars Submerged, Shops Flooded: Thailand Floods Kill 31, Affect Over 35 Lakh People, Bangkok Among Worst Hit
Cars Submerged, Shops Flooded: Thailand Floods Kill 31, Affect Over 35 Lakh People, Bangkok Among Worst Hit
Cars Submerged, Shops Flooded: Thailand Floods Kill 31, Affect Over 35 Lakh People, Bangkok Among Worst Hit
Cars Submerged, Shops Flooded: Thailand Floods Kill 31, Affect Over 35 Lakh People, Bangkok Among Worst Hit
Cars Submerged, Shops Flooded: Thailand Floods Kill 31, Affect Over 35 Lakh People, Bangkok Among Worst Hit

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