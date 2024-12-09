Case Filed Against Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, Errupts Clash With Police : Bangladesh

A case was registered on Sunday in Chittagong, Bangladesh, following a violent clash between police and followers of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

A case was registered on Sunday in Chittagong, Bangladesh, following a violent clash between police and followers of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. The altercation occurred on the court premises, and the case names the detained monk, accused of sedition, as the primary accused. It also lists 164 identified individuals and 400 to 500 unidentified individuals, according to a report by the Dhaka Tribune.

The complaint was lodged by Enamul Haque, a businessman and member of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, in the court of Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Bakar Siddique. Haque alleged that he was attacked by Chinmoy Krishna Das’s followers on November 26 while leaving the court after completing land registry formalities.

Haque claimed that he was targeted because of his attire—a traditional panjabi kurta and cap—and suffered injuries to his head and right hand. He was rescued by bystanders and later treated at Chittagong Medical College Hospital. Haque cited prolonged illness from the attack as the reason for the delay in filing the complaint.

The incident resulted in Haque sustaining a fractured right hand and head injuries, according to his lawyer. Chinmoy Krishna Das, the leader of the Bangladesh Sommilito Sanatani Jagaran Jote, is named as the main accused. This clash adds to the growing list of cases against him and his supporters.

Tensions In Bangladesh

The monk’s arrest on November 25 at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on sedition charges has sparked widespread demonstrations. The situation escalated on November 26, when protests against his imprisonment turned violent in Chattogram, leading to the death of Saiful Islam Alif, an assistant government prosecutor.

Previously, police had filed three related cases at Kotwali Police Station against numerous individuals and hundreds of unidentified persons for obstructing law enforcement during these protests. Additionally, a separate assault case linked to the November 26 events was filed by another businessman.

Strained India-Bangladesh Relations

The monk’s arrest and the growing violence have heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh. The situation worsened after the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took power, following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s departure amid student-led protests in August. Continued attacks on Hindus and Chinmoy Krishna Das’s detention have further strained bilateral ties.

On December 3, a Bangladesh court postponed the hearing on Chinmoy Krishna’s bail petition to January 2 after the government cited the absence of a lawyer to represent him. The monk remains in custody as his followers continue to demand his release, intensifying the volatile atmosphere.

This case underscores the ongoing challenges in addressing religious and political tensions in Bangladesh.

