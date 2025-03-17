Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  Caught On Cam: 16 Rushed To Hospital, Dozens Injured After A Roof Collapses Near University Of Pittsburgh During St. Patrick's Day Party

Caught On Cam: 16 Rushed To Hospital, Dozens Injured After A Roof Collapses Near University Of Pittsburgh During St. Patrick’s Day Party





Roof collapses at St. Patrick's Day party


A St. Patrick’s Day celebration near the University of Pittsburgh took a dangerous turn when a roof collapsed, injuring several attendees.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, leaving multiple people hospitalized.

Porch Roof Collapses on Crowded Party

Around 5:30 p.m., Pittsburgh police, firefighters, and EMS crews rushed to the 300 block of Semple Street in Central Oakland following reports of a porch collapse. Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered that the rear porch roof of a residence had given way, with a large crowd gathered underneath.

Witnesses stated that several hundred partygoers were in the communal courtyard area when the structure failed. Many people had been standing both on the porch roof and beneath it at the time of the collapse.

16 People Hospitalized, Dozens Injured

According to Pittsburgh EMS, 16 individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment:

13 people sustained minor injuries and were listed in stable condition.
3 people were in serious but stable condition.
The majority of injuries included minor concussions, arm and leg injuries, and abrasions. However, one individual suffered a leg fracture. Additionally, at least a dozen more victims received on-site medical care for less severe injuries.

Structural Integrity Assessed After the Incident

Following the collapse, the Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections examined the damaged property. Officials determined that while the porch was condemned, the main residential structure remained stable.

Meanwhile, the University of Pittsburgh Police Department assisted city officials with the response efforts. In a statement on social media, university authorities warned students and residents:

“As a reminder, it is never safe to be on rooftops.”

University of Pittsburgh Responds to Incident

When asked whether any University of Pittsburgh students were among the injured, the university declined to provide confirmation, stating that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the City of Pittsburgh.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration was meant to be a festive gathering, but it turned into a tragic event due to overcrowding and structural failure. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the porch collapse to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Filed under

Pittsburgh St Patricks Day party

newsx

