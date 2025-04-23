Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Caught On Cam: 16-Year-Old Student Hospitalized After Being Stabbed By A 15-Year-Old Student At West Potomac High School

Caught On Cam: 16-Year-Old Student Hospitalized After Being Stabbed By A 15-Year-Old Student At West Potomac High School

Police have taken a 15-year-old male student into custody and stated he will face charges of malicious wounding. The knife allegedly used in the attack has been recovered by investigators.

Caught On Cam: 16-Year-Old Student Hospitalized After Being Stabbed By A 15-Year-Old Student At West Potomac High School

West Potomac High School


A violent altercation broke out at West Potomac High School in Alexandria on Wednesday morning, leaving a 16-year-old student hospitalized with serious injuries following a stabbing.

Police Respond Quickly to Campus Incident

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. A school resource officer was first to assist the injured student, and additional officers arrived at the scene within minutes. Authorities initially described the teen’s injuries as life-threatening. However, by Wednesday afternoon, the student’s condition had stabilized at a nearby hospital.

Police have taken a 15-year-old male student into custody and stated he will face charges of malicious wounding. The knife allegedly used in the attack has been recovered by investigators. A third student, also 15 years old, was involved in the hallway altercation but is not expected to face charges at this time.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis confirmed that footage of the incident had circulated on social media. “We have the video, just like you have the video, but the video doesn’t tell the entire story,” Davis said, noting the investigation remains ongoing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Parents Voice Safety Concerns

Parents expressed anxiety over school safety in light of the attack. Aellene, the mother of a student at the school, told WTOP, “This is something that could have been had stopped,” highlighting a growing concern among the school community.

In response to the stabbing, Fairfax County School Board members Mateo Dunne, Ilryong Moon, and Ryan McElveen issued a joint statement urging county officials to bolster campus safety. They recommended an increase in school resource officers so that every middle and high school is staffed accordingly.

The board members also advocated for additional safety measures such as:

More school security assistants

Advanced weapons detection systems

Increased video surveillance

Senator Surovell’s Personal Connection

Virginia Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, whose son attends West Potomac High School, expressed his concern and support for affected families. “These students are so close to the end of the school year and for many, a graduation. This time for celebration is now marred by this ugly incident. These kids deserved so much better today,” he said.

Surovell also encouraged students and parents to utilize available counseling services and reassured the public that local leaders remain committed to school safety initiatives.

ALSO READ: Why Is Trump Paying From His Own Pocket To Install Two 100-Foot Flagpoles On The White House Grounds?

Filed under

Latest world news school stabbing case West Potomac High School

Michelle Obama

Why Did Michelle Obama Skip Trump’s Inauguration? Former First Lady Finally Puts All Rumours To...
West Potomac High School

Caught On Cam: 16-Year-Old Student Hospitalized After Being Stabbed By A 15-Year-Old Student At West...
JD Vance

Why Is The Internet Calling JD Vance A Bad Omen? Trolls Link US VP To...
White House to install tw

Why Is Trump Paying From His Own Pocket To Install Two 100-Foot Flagpoles On The...
Apple and Meta fined by t

EU Fines Apple $570 Million And Meta $228 Million For Breaching The New Digital Law
Sophie Nyweide dies at 24

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Did Michelle Obama Skip Trump’s Inauguration? Former First Lady Finally Puts All Rumours To Rest

Why Did Michelle Obama Skip Trump’s Inauguration? Former First Lady Finally Puts All Rumours To...

Why Is The Internet Calling JD Vance A Bad Omen? Trolls Link US VP To Pope’s Death And Pahalgam Terror Attack

Why Is The Internet Calling JD Vance A Bad Omen? Trolls Link US VP To...

Why Is Trump Paying From His Own Pocket To Install Two 100-Foot Flagpoles On The White House Grounds?

Why Is Trump Paying From His Own Pocket To Install Two 100-Foot Flagpoles On The...

EU Fines Apple $570 Million And Meta $228 Million For Breaching The New Digital Law

EU Fines Apple $570 Million And Meta $228 Million For Breaching The New Digital Law

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals...

Entertainment

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling

Salman Khan, Who Once Dubbed Kashmir As Heaven, Says ‘Kashmir Turning Into Hell’ Post Pahalgam Attack

Salman Khan, Who Once Dubbed Kashmir As Heaven, Says ‘Kashmir Turning Into Hell’ Post Pahalgam

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After