Caught On Cam: 16-Year-Old Student Hospitalized After Being Stabbed By A 15-Year-Old Student At West Potomac High School

A violent altercation broke out at West Potomac High School in Alexandria on Wednesday morning, leaving a 16-year-old student hospitalized with serious injuries following a stabbing.

Police Respond Quickly to Campus Incident

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. A school resource officer was first to assist the injured student, and additional officers arrived at the scene within minutes. Authorities initially described the teen’s injuries as life-threatening. However, by Wednesday afternoon, the student’s condition had stabilized at a nearby hospital.

Police have taken a 15-year-old male student into custody and stated he will face charges of malicious wounding. The knife allegedly used in the attack has been recovered by investigators. A third student, also 15 years old, was involved in the hallway altercation but is not expected to face charges at this time.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis confirmed that footage of the incident had circulated on social media. “We have the video, just like you have the video, but the video doesn’t tell the entire story,” Davis said, noting the investigation remains ongoing.

Stabbing at Fairfax Co Virginia high school in @fcpsnews West Potomac HS Your children are in danger under @FairfaxDems https://t.co/5qWVEjGpqq — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) April 23, 2025

Parents Voice Safety Concerns

Parents expressed anxiety over school safety in light of the attack. Aellene, the mother of a student at the school, told WTOP, “This is something that could have been had stopped,” highlighting a growing concern among the school community.

In response to the stabbing, Fairfax County School Board members Mateo Dunne, Ilryong Moon, and Ryan McElveen issued a joint statement urging county officials to bolster campus safety. They recommended an increase in school resource officers so that every middle and high school is staffed accordingly.

The board members also advocated for additional safety measures such as:

More school security assistants

Advanced weapons detection systems

Increased video surveillance

Senator Surovell’s Personal Connection

Virginia Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, whose son attends West Potomac High School, expressed his concern and support for affected families. “These students are so close to the end of the school year and for many, a graduation. This time for celebration is now marred by this ugly incident. These kids deserved so much better today,” he said.

Surovell also encouraged students and parents to utilize available counseling services and reassured the public that local leaders remain committed to school safety initiatives.