Caught On Cam: 19-Year-Old Who Started 15,000 Acres New Jersey Wildfire Gets Assaulted, Later Gets Arrested

Joseph Kling, the suspect charged with arson for starting the New Jersey wildfire.

Joseph Kling, a 19-year-old resident of Ocean Township, New Jersey, has been arrested in connection with the large-scale wildfire that erupted in the Jones Road area.

Authorities have charged him with aggravated arson and arson, accusing him of igniting wooden pallets and leaving the scene without ensuring the fire was fully out.

Wildfire Burns 15,000 Acres, Forces Mass Evacuations

The blaze, now officially called the Jones Road Fire, began near the Cedar Bridge Fire Tower in Barnegat Township early Tuesday morning. As of the latest update from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the wildfire has scorched around 15,000 acres and is only 50% contained.

Due to the escalating threat, more than 5,000 residents from Ocean and Lacey townships have been forced to evacuate.

More to the story? Apparently Joseph Kling, the man who allegedly started the bonfire was assaulted right in front of the bonfire and it was all caught on video. What is going on?? pic.twitter.com/rQxWptG02X — Jay Costa (@JayCostaUSA) April 24, 2025

🚨 #BREAKING: A 19 year old man has been arrested for AGGRAVATED ARSON for setting the blaze that’s burned over 13,000 acres in New Jersey Joseph Kling set pallets alight in a wooded area, and the fire, which is still burning, quickly got out of control If only the arsonists… pic.twitter.com/uAqQh7mev1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 24, 2025

Who Is Joseph Kling?

Joseph Kling was arrested by local police at the Ocean Township Police Department and later transferred to Ocean County Jail. On Thursday, he appeared for a virtual court hearing. Prosecutors have submitted a request to detain him until his next court appearance on April 29, where a formal detention hearing will take place.

The fire has put over 1,300 buildings at risk, completely destroyed a commercial property, and triggered power outages throughout the area. Additionally, smoke from the fire has impacted air quality as far as New York City and Long Island, raising public health concerns.

Despite the fire’s massive scale and destruction, no injuries or fatalities have been reported as of now.

Arrest made in the Ocean county, NJ wildfire. He is accused of setting wooden pallets on fire and leaving them unattended while the fire was still smoldering and not fully extinguished pic.twitter.com/kUQUxxnxeT — Kate🇺🇸 (@Kate_inNJ) April 24, 2025

