Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
Caught On Cam: $4 Million Lamborghini Yacht Sinks Due To Rookie Mistake Leaving 32 Passengers Stranded During F1 Weekend

Thanks to a quick response by the Coast Guard and a nearby civilian vessel, all 32 people aboard were safely evacuated and transported to the Miami Beach Marina. No injuries were reported, and authorities ensured everyone reached shore safely.

Caught On Cam: $4 Million Lamborghini Yacht Sinks Due To Rookie Mistake Leaving 32 Passengers Stranded During F1 Weekend

Within minutes, the 63-foot black-and-white yacht was nearly vertical in the water


A luxury yacht worth $4 million, co-designed by Lamborghini, capsized near Star Island, Miami Beach, over the weekend, stranding 32 people in a dramatic maritime incident.

The vessel, a Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, is part of an ultra-exclusive line built by Italian automaker Lamborghini in collaboration with The Italian Sea Group.

Yacht Takes on Water Suddenly Near Star Island

The 63-foot, black-and-white yacht reportedly began to take on water around 5 PM on Saturday, as confirmed by the U.S. Coast Guard. Within moments, the vessel tilted forward into a near-vertical position, causing chaos among the passengers who rushed to the top deck for safety.

Social media videos captured moments of leisure before the chaos unfolded — including women posing in bikinis just minutes before the yacht began sinking. Eyewitnesses described a swarm of police and rescue boats arriving at the scene swiftly.

“We saw, like, a bunch of cop boats, like police boats, and there was another yacht that was flipped over, completely vertical in the water,” said local observer Rachel Miller to WSVN-TV.

All 32 Aboard Rescued Without Injuries

Thanks to a quick response by the Coast Guard and a nearby civilian vessel, all 32 people aboard were safely evacuated and transported to the Miami Beach Marina. No injuries were reported, and authorities ensured everyone reached shore safely.

Post-incident images showed the luxury yacht barely visible above water. Salvage teams have since removed the wreck, and officials confirmed it no longer posed a navigational hazard. The cause of the capsize is under investigation, and the owner’s identity has not been disclosed.

The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is a highly limited-edition yacht, with only 11 units produced worldwide. Known for its sleek design and Lamborghini-inspired aesthetics, the vessel is a status symbol. One notable owner is former UFC champion Conor McGregor, who bought his model for $3.6 million in 2021.

