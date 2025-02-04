Home
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Caught On Cam? 5 People Shot At School In Sweden- Here’s What Exactly Happened As Per Eyewitnesses

Schools adjacent to Risbergska have begun evacuations to ensure student safety. Police reiterated their warning, stating, "The danger is not over," and have asked residents to remain cautious.

Caught On Cam? 5 People Shot At School In Sweden- Here’s What Exactly Happened As Per Eyewitnesses

SWEDEN SHOOTING


A shooting at Risbergska School in Örebro, central Sweden, has left at least five people injured. Swedish police confirmed the attack occurred on Tuesday and warned that the situation remains critical.

Police Response and Gunfire Exchange

Authorities stated that there was an exchange of gunfire between the police and the attacker. However, no officers were injured. The police described the incident as a “suspected serious crime of violence” and have urged the public to stay indoors and avoid the area.

Sweden’s Justice Minister, Gunnar Strömmer, assured the public that the government is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with law enforcement as the operation continues.

Eyewitness Accounts

Students and staff at the school described the terrifying moments as the attack unfolded. An eyewitness, Andreas Sundling, reported hearing three loud gunshots followed by screams. He and others have been instructed to remain inside their classrooms while awaiting evacuation.

Schools adjacent to Risbergska have begun evacuations to ensure student safety. Police reiterated their warning, stating, “The danger is not over,” and have asked residents to remain cautious.

About Risbergska School

Risbergska School provides primary and secondary education, vocational training, and classes for immigrants and adult learners aged 20 and above. The institution is part of a larger educational campus in Örebro, which is located approximately 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of Stockholm.

Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack as emergency response teams work to secure the area.

Filed under

Sweden Trending news World news

