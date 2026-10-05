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Home > World News > Caught On Cam: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Balcony, Man Turns Hero In Seconds By Catching Him Mid-Air And Saves His Life

Caught On Cam: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Balcony, Man Turns Hero In Seconds By Catching Him Mid-Air And Saves His Life

A five-year-old boy fell from a second-floor balcony in Egypt's Giza, but bystander Ahmed Ragab caught him mid-air after racing underneath, preventing a potentially fatal fall.

5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Balcony, Man Turns Hero In Seconds By Catching Him Mid-Air (Image Credit: @Rulaelhalabi/X)
5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Balcony, Man Turns Hero In Seconds By Catching Him Mid-Air (Image Credit: @Rulaelhalabi/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 16:49 IST

It was an ordinary moment near a shop in Giza’s Ard El-Lewa area, until shouting and crying broke the calm. A young man looked up at a nearby building. What he saw in the next second left no time to think: a small child was falling from above.

Who Was Involved?

The man is Ahmed Ragab, who was standing near the shop. The child is a five-year-old boy who fell from a second-floor balcony. According to Gulf News, Ragab is now being praised across Egyptian social media for his quick thinking.

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What the Video Shows

A video of the incident shows Ragab racing towards the boy and placing himself directly underneath him. The child first struck a washing line during the fall. That brief interruption gave Ragab a little extra time to get into position. He then caught the boy in his arms, so the child did not land on the ground. The footage shows people rushing around the child right after the rescue.

Where and When

The incident took place in the Ard El-Lewa area of Giza, Egypt. The clip has since spread widely online. The date has not been specified in the details available.

Why It Matters?

Falls from balconies and windows are a danger for young children everywhere. In this case, a split-second reaction made the difference. Ragab, however, has played down his heroics. He says he had no time to think about his own safety and simply reacted when he saw a child in danger.

How He Reacts Now

Ragab says he understood how serious the situation was only after the boy was safe. He admitted he cannot explain how he reached the child in time, and is unsure whether he could do it again. He has also urged parents to keep a close watch on young children and avoid leaving chairs or other objects near balconies and windows, where children can climb onto them.

What Happens Next

Will the child’s family come forward to thank the man who caught their son? Will more details emerge about how the boy reached the balcony edge? And will the clip push more parents to check their own balconies?

For now, a five-year-old is alive because one stranger looked up at the right moment, and a video has turned an ordinary street corner into a reminder to keep a watchful eye.

Also Read: Weekend Getaway Turns Tragic: 4 Killed, Including LPU Student, As Tourist Bus Returning From Manali Falls Off Flyover In Nawanshahr 

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Caught On Cam: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Balcony, Man Turns Hero In Seconds By Catching Him Mid-Air And Saves His Life

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Caught On Cam: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Balcony, Man Turns Hero In Seconds By Catching Him Mid-Air And Saves His Life

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Caught On Cam: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Balcony, Man Turns Hero In Seconds By Catching Him Mid-Air And Saves His Life

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Caught On Cam: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Balcony, Man Turns Hero In Seconds By Catching Him Mid-Air And Saves His Life
Caught On Cam: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Balcony, Man Turns Hero In Seconds By Catching Him Mid-Air And Saves His Life
Caught On Cam: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Balcony, Man Turns Hero In Seconds By Catching Him Mid-Air And Saves His Life
Caught On Cam: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Balcony, Man Turns Hero In Seconds By Catching Him Mid-Air And Saves His Life
Caught On Cam: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls From Balcony, Man Turns Hero In Seconds By Catching Him Mid-Air And Saves His Life

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