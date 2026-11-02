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Home > World News > Caught On Cam: 9 Dead As $2 Million Private Jet Plunges Into Florida Neighbourhood Near Mar-a-Lago

Caught On Cam: 9 Dead As $2 Million Private Jet Plunges Into Florida Neighbourhood Near Mar-a-Lago

A Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed in a Florida neighbourhood near Mar-a-Lago, killing everyone aboard. Investigators are examining its sudden descent, while hundreds of residents face displacement.

9 Dead As $2 Million Private Jet Plunges Into Florida Neighbourhood Near Mar-a-Lago. (Image Credit:@CollinRugg/X)
9 Dead As $2 Million Private Jet Plunges Into Florida Neighbourhood Near Mar-a-Lago. (Image Credit:@CollinRugg/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 10:10 IST

It was a little before 1 pm on a quiet Sunday when a business jet that had climbed smoothly out of Texas turned and fell. Within minutes, a residential street was a fireball, and a neighbourhood in Florida was asking how a plane could come down in the middle of it.

A Sunday Afternoon Turns to Fire

A Learjet 60 crashed in a neighbourhood near Cresthaven at 12.50 pm, killing all nine people on board, according to US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. The jet erupted into a massive fireball and left a large crater in the roadway. 

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Palm Beach County Fire Rescue called it a “mass casualty incident” and described the response as an extended emergency operation, asking the public to stay away. Roads were shut as crews worked. The sheriff’s office closed all northbound and southbound lanes of Military Trail near Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North until further notice. 

Where Did It Come From, and Where Was It Going?

The FAA said the aircraft had left Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for the Bahamas. Its destination was North Eleuthera. The crash site was about nine miles from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, according to a broadcaster’s report. No link between the jet and the property has been suggested. 

The crash location is named differently across reports. Cresthaven, Greenacres, Palm Springs and Lake Worth Beach have all appeared. All describe the same area of Palm Beach County.

What the Flight Data Shows

According to the flight-tracking site Flightradar24, the jet climbed to 41,000 feet after leaving Austin, began descending near Naples, Florida, briefly climbed again, then entered a steep right-hand descent. 

The New York Post reported that the plane took a sharp right turn before nosediving from around 8,000 feet. Another outlet said it plunged 34,000 feet. The figures differ because they refer to different stretches of the descent. The cause is under investigation, and nothing in the early data explains why the aircraft fell. 

“Like a Missile”: What Witnesses Heard

Witnesses on the ground said the crash sounded like a missile. Videos shared on social media appeared to show the aircraft descending rapidly before an explosion sent flames and thick smoke into the air. Audio circulating online is also said to capture the pilots speaking with air traffic control shortly before the crash. Its authenticity and contents have not been confirmed by investigators. 

Hundreds of Neighbours Displaced

The disaster did not end with the aircraft. County Commissioner Joel Flores said crews were helping hundreds of displaced neighbours find emergency shelter and food. Officials said about 600 people living near the crash site might need temporary accommodation while investigators and crews worked, with two shelters on standby. 

The Aircraft: A Veteran Business Jet

The New York Post described the plane as a $2 million Learjet 60. A tracking report listed it by tail number N722BD. The Learjet 60 is an older, mid-size business jet, and its price on the used market is far below that of newer jets. Investigators have not said whether the age or maintenance history of the aircraft played any role.

Who Is Investigating?

Duffy called it a “horrific tragedy” and said the FAA was sending a team to support the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB said it was launching a go-team, with investigators arriving at the site on Sunday and Monday and a media briefing planned in West Palm Beach on Monday. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Sunday afternoon. 

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Caught On Cam: 9 Dead As $2 Million Private Jet Plunges Into Florida Neighbourhood Near Mar-a-Lago

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Caught On Cam: 9 Dead As $2 Million Private Jet Plunges Into Florida Neighbourhood Near Mar-a-Lago

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Caught On Cam: 9 Dead As $2 Million Private Jet Plunges Into Florida Neighbourhood Near Mar-a-Lago

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Caught On Cam: 9 Dead As $2 Million Private Jet Plunges Into Florida Neighbourhood Near Mar-a-Lago
Caught On Cam: 9 Dead As $2 Million Private Jet Plunges Into Florida Neighbourhood Near Mar-a-Lago
Caught On Cam: 9 Dead As $2 Million Private Jet Plunges Into Florida Neighbourhood Near Mar-a-Lago
Caught On Cam: 9 Dead As $2 Million Private Jet Plunges Into Florida Neighbourhood Near Mar-a-Lago
Caught On Cam: 9 Dead As $2 Million Private Jet Plunges Into Florida Neighbourhood Near Mar-a-Lago

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