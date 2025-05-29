Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
  Caught On Cam: Alpine Village Gets Buried After A Massive Chunk Of Swiss Glacier Crashes Down With Tons Of Ice And Rock

Caught On Cam: Alpine Village Gets Buried After A Massive Chunk Of Swiss Glacier Crashes Down With Tons Of Ice And Rock

Caught On Cam: Alpine Village Gets Buried After A Massive Chunk Of Swiss Glacier Crashes Down With Tons Of Ice And Rock

A huge mass of rock and ice from a glacier crashed down a Swiss mountainside


A massive glacier collapse in Switzerland’s southern Wallis region on Wednesday devastated nearly 90% of the Alpine village of Blatten, according to a news wire. Authorities remain on high alert as the debris threatens to cause severe flooding in the southern valley.

The Birch Glacier’s collapse unleashed a torrent of rock, ice, and scree down the mountainside. State Councillor Stéphane Ganzer confirmed to Radio Télévision Suisse that 90% of the village was destroyed by the sudden event.

Blatten, a village with around 300 residents, was entirely ravaged. Fortunately, it had been evacuated last week due to the increasing risk. A grieving woman from the village told Reuters, “I lost everything yesterday,” as she sat outside a church in nearby Wiler.

A local state of emergency has been declared, with glacier debris spanning 2 kilometers and obstructing the River Lonza. Military security official Antoine Jacquod warned of a serious flood threat due to the risk of an ice jam, saying, “We’re going to try to assess its dimensions today.”

By Wednesday evening, 16 people from two villages downstream had been evacuated as a precaution. Swiss Army forces and emergency teams are on-site, monitoring the unstable debris and clogged river path.

Valley Submerged in Debris and Dust

The entire valley road is now submerged in mud and debris, with only rooftops poking through the thick sludge. A light dust cloud continues to hover over the Kleines Nesthorn Mountain, the epicentre of the rockslide.

Professor Christian Huggel from the University of Zurich estimated that a staggering one million cubic meters of water are accumulating daily due to the river blockage. Authorities have deployed the Swiss Army to assist with pumps and clearing equipment to manage the swelling riverbed.

Although an artificial dam was pre-emptively emptied to hold incoming water, experts believe it may not withstand the continued pressure. The authorities are assessing whether more evacuations will be necessary if the dam is breached.

Seismic Event Caught on Video

A viral video showed the dramatic moment when tons of ice and rock tumbled down the slope, triggering what Swiss monitoring stations confirmed as a seismic event. Raphael Mayoraz, head of natural hazard management, said, “Three million cubic metres of rock collapsed onto the glacier, dragging it into the valley.”

A 64-year-old man has been missing since the disaster. The Valais Cantonal Police are conducting a search operation using drones equipped with thermal cameras to locate the individual.

Matthias Huss, head of Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland (GLAMOS), linked the event to climate change, citing that previously stable areas are now prone to unpredictable collapses. Swiss glaciers have lost significant volume in recent years due to rising temperatures.

In August 2017, a similar event occurred when 3.1 million cubic metres of rock fell from Pizzo Cengalo near the Swiss-Italian border, killing eight hikers. Authorities are drawing parallels with that disaster as they evaluate the long-term risks of alpine glacier instability.

