Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Caught On Cam: American Airlines Plane’s Engine Catches Fire In Denver, Passengers Evacuate On Time

Caught On Cam: American Airlines Plane’s Engine Catches Fire In Denver, Passengers Evacuate On Time

Despite the dramatic evacuation, no injuries were reported among passengers or crew members. Authorities will continue assessing the incident to ensure aviation safety measures are upheld.

Caught On Cam: American Airlines Plane’s Engine Catches Fire In Denver, Passengers Evacuate On Time

American Airlines plane catches fire


An American Airlines flight experienced an engine fire after landing at Denver International Airport on Thursday evening, according to officials.

American Airlines Flight 1006 was traveling from Colorado Springs to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when it had to be diverted to Denver due to reported engine vibrations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Boeing 737-800 landed safely at approximately 5:15 p.m. local time, as confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Engine Fire and Passenger Evacuation

While the aircraft was taxiing to the gate, one of its engines caught fire, prompting an emergency evacuation using inflatable slides. The FAA stated that all 172 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated without any reported injuries.

Videos shared on social media captured the scene, showing the aircraft engulfed in smoke, with some passengers evacuating onto the plane’s wing while crew members on the ground attempted to extinguish the fire.

Response from American Airlines and Investigation

American Airlines described the incident as an “engine-related issue” but did not provide further details. The airline expressed gratitude to its crew members, Denver airport staff, and first responders for their swift action in prioritizing passenger safety.

The FAA has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the engine fire.

No Injuries Reported

Despite the dramatic evacuation, no injuries were reported among passengers or crew members. Authorities will continue assessing the incident to ensure aviation safety measures are upheld.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling Like A Fraud: How Selfish I Really Am  

Filed under

American Airlines denver Latest world news

KTR

KTR Joins MK Stalin’s Anti-Delimitation Front, Opposes Centre’s Proposal
newsx

Holi 2025: PM Modi’s Heartfelt Greetings Emphasize Unity And Joy
Blood Moon Eclipse

At What Time Will The Blood Moon Eclipse Be Visible? Here’s How To Take Photos...
Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau In Last Message As PM Says He Always Be ‘Boldly And Unapologetically Canadian’
American Airlines plane c

Caught On Cam: American Airlines Plane’s Engine Catches Fire In Denver, Passengers Evacuate On Time
Vanessa Trump And Donald

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Divorce? Check Full Relationship Timeline Here
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

KTR Joins MK Stalin’s Anti-Delimitation Front, Opposes Centre’s Proposal

KTR Joins MK Stalin’s Anti-Delimitation Front, Opposes Centre’s Proposal

Holi 2025: PM Modi’s Heartfelt Greetings Emphasize Unity And Joy

Holi 2025: PM Modi’s Heartfelt Greetings Emphasize Unity And Joy

At What Time Will The Blood Moon Eclipse Be Visible? Here’s How To Take Photos With A Smartphone

At What Time Will The Blood Moon Eclipse Be Visible? Here’s How To Take Photos...

Justin Trudeau In Last Message As PM Says He Always Be ‘Boldly And Unapologetically Canadian’

Justin Trudeau In Last Message As PM Says He Always Be ‘Boldly And Unapologetically Canadian’

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Divorce? Check Full Relationship Timeline Here

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Divorce? Check Full Relationship Timeline Here

Entertainment

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Divorce? Check Full Relationship Timeline Here

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Divorce? Check Full Relationship Timeline Here

From Leonardo DiCaprio To Now Tiger Woods, Here’s An Inside Look Into Vanessa Trump’s Wild Dating Life

From Leonardo DiCaprio To Now Tiger Woods, Here’s An Inside Look Into Vanessa Trump’s Wild

When Did Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump First Meet? Duo’s Wild Secret Dating Rumour Hits Internet

When Did Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump First Meet? Duo’s Wild Secret Dating Rumour Hits

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling Like A Fraud: How Selfish I Really Am

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling

Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement Ring

Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To