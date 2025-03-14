Caught On Cam: American Airlines Plane’s Engine Catches Fire In Denver, Passengers Evacuate On Time

Despite the dramatic evacuation, no injuries were reported among passengers or crew members. Authorities will continue assessing the incident to ensure aviation safety measures are upheld.

An American Airlines flight experienced an engine fire after landing at Denver International Airport on Thursday evening, according to officials.

American Airlines Flight 1006 was traveling from Colorado Springs to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when it had to be diverted to Denver due to reported engine vibrations.

The Boeing 737-800 landed safely at approximately 5:15 p.m. local time, as confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

JUST IN: American Airlines flight catches on fire at Denver International Airport, passengers seen running through the smoke. The footage was shared by Joshua Sunberg on Instagram who was at the airport. "Fire at Denver Airport on American Airlines! Ground crews worked fast… pic.twitter.com/S2lWG5hCDu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 14, 2025

Engine Fire and Passenger Evacuation

While the aircraft was taxiing to the gate, one of its engines caught fire, prompting an emergency evacuation using inflatable slides. The FAA stated that all 172 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated without any reported injuries.

Videos shared on social media captured the scene, showing the aircraft engulfed in smoke, with some passengers evacuating onto the plane’s wing while crew members on the ground attempted to extinguish the fire.

American Airlines flight 4012 caught fire after an engine failed…. Plane was diverted to Denver. My mom was on this flight. THANK YOU GOD that they are alive. pic.twitter.com/4wBsFlj4TU — Alexandria Cullen (@AlexandriaCTV) March 14, 2025

Response from American Airlines and Investigation

American Airlines described the incident as an “engine-related issue” but did not provide further details. The airline expressed gratitude to its crew members, Denver airport staff, and first responders for their swift action in prioritizing passenger safety.

The FAA has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the engine fire.

No Injuries Reported

Despite the dramatic evacuation, no injuries were reported among passengers or crew members. Authorities will continue assessing the incident to ensure aviation safety measures are upheld.