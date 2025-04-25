Caught On Cam: Baloch Liberation Army Kills 10 From Pakistani Army Convoy Using A Remote-Controlled IED

This latest strike follows a high-profile incident last month involving the same separatist group. In that case, BLA militants hijacked the Jaffar Express in Bolan, holding 339 passengers hostage.

In a deadly attack near Quetta, Pakistan, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for bombing a Pakistani Army convoy using a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED).

The assault took place in the Margat area, where, according to the BLA’s official statement, ten Pakistani soldiers were killed when their vehicle was destroyed in the blast.

#BREAKING: Baloch Liberation Army freedom fighters eliminated 10 personnel of the occupying Pakistani Army in a remote-controlled IED attack in Margat, a suburb of Quetta, and the target vehicle was destroyed in the attack. Pakistani soldiers helpless in Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/ZNvHgv5XoE — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 25, 2025

BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch confirmed the strike in a press release, stating that Baloch fighters successfully carried out the operation against what they described as “occupying forces” in the region. The group referred to the attack as a continuation of their resistance efforts in Balochistan.

The hijacking turned deadly, resulting in the deaths of 25 people. The train, en route from Quetta to Peshawar, was halted when militants detonated explosives on the track, causing several coaches and the engine to derail partially inside a tunnel.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the IED attack. Investigations are reportedly underway.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)