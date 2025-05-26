Caught On Cam: Chaos Ensues At Liverpool Parade After A Car Rams Into Fans, Multiple Injuries Reported

Police and emergency crews responded within minutes, cordoning off the area with police tape. Ambulances, police cars, and even a fire engine were deployed to the scene. Debris from the collision scattered across the street as first responders assisted the injured.

A celebratory parade for Liverpool Football Club took a tragic turn when a car collided with fans gathered along Water Street on Monday, May 26, 2025. The incident occurred during the Reds’ Premier League trophy parade, just a day after they were officially handed the title.

The 10-mile trophy parade kicked off around 2 PM, with Liverpool stars including Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk riding atop an open-top bus. The streets of Liverpool were lined with thousands of jubilant fans who had come from all over the UK to celebrate the team’s success.

Chaos Ensues as Car Hits Fans on Water Street

Tragedy struck just after 6 PM when a black Ford Galaxy drove into a densely packed crowd on Dale Street and Water Street. Videos posted online show the terrifying moment the vehicle sped into the crowd, sending people running in panic.

Police and emergency crews responded within minutes, cordoning off the area with police tape. Ambulances, police cars, and even a fire engine were deployed to the scene. Debris from the collision scattered across the street as first responders assisted the injured.

Multiple Injuries Reported, One Person Taken Away on Stretcher

At least 17 people have been injured, according to The Telegraph. Harrowing images from the scene show one person being carried away on a stretcher and others receiving medical support from paramedics and police officers.

Merseyside Police released an official statement shortly after the incident, “We were contacted just after 6 PM on Monday, May 26, following reports that a car collided with several pedestrians on Water Street. The vehicle stopped at the scene, and a man has been detained. Emergency services are currently attending, and further updates will be provided.”

City Authorities Had Warned Against Driving Amid Road Closures

Due to the massive parade, Liverpool City Council had implemented several road closures across the city and had urged residents and visitors to avoid driving in the area. Despite these warnings, the collision occurred during the peak of the celebrations.

Disturbing footage shared by news handle Insider Wire on X (formerly Twitter) captured the terrifying moment the car struck bystanders. The clip, which has since gone viral, has reignited concerns over public safety during large-scale celebrations.

