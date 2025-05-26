Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Caught On Cam: Chaos Ensues At Liverpool Parade After A Car Rams Into Fans, Multiple Injuries Reported

Caught On Cam: Chaos Ensues At Liverpool Parade After A Car Rams Into Fans, Multiple Injuries Reported

Police and emergency crews responded within minutes, cordoning off the area with police tape. Ambulances, police cars, and even a fire engine were deployed to the scene. Debris from the collision scattered across the street as first responders assisted the injured.

Caught On Cam: Chaos Ensues At Liverpool Parade After A Car Rams Into Fans, Multiple Injuries Reported

Liverpool parade attack


A celebratory parade for Liverpool Football Club took a tragic turn when a car collided with fans gathered along Water Street on Monday, May 26, 2025. The incident occurred during the Reds’ Premier League trophy parade, just a day after they were officially handed the title.

The 10-mile trophy parade kicked off around 2 PM, with Liverpool stars including Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk riding atop an open-top bus. The streets of Liverpool were lined with thousands of jubilant fans who had come from all over the UK to celebrate the team’s success.

Chaos Ensues as Car Hits Fans on Water Street

Tragedy struck just after 6 PM when a black Ford Galaxy drove into a densely packed crowd on Dale Street and Water Street. Videos posted online show the terrifying moment the vehicle sped into the crowd, sending people running in panic.

Police and emergency crews responded within minutes, cordoning off the area with police tape. Ambulances, police cars, and even a fire engine were deployed to the scene. Debris from the collision scattered across the street as first responders assisted the injured.

Multiple Injuries Reported, One Person Taken Away on Stretcher

At least 17 people have been injured, according to The Telegraph. Harrowing images from the scene show one person being carried away on a stretcher and others receiving medical support from paramedics and police officers.

Merseyside Police released an official statement shortly after the incident, “We were contacted just after 6 PM on Monday, May 26, following reports that a car collided with several pedestrians on Water Street. The vehicle stopped at the scene, and a man has been detained. Emergency services are currently attending, and further updates will be provided.”

City Authorities Had Warned Against Driving Amid Road Closures

Due to the massive parade, Liverpool City Council had implemented several road closures across the city and had urged residents and visitors to avoid driving in the area. Despite these warnings, the collision occurred during the peak of the celebrations.

Disturbing footage shared by news handle Insider Wire on X (formerly Twitter) captured the terrifying moment the car struck bystanders. The clip, which has since gone viral, has reignited concerns over public safety during large-scale celebrations.

ALSO READ: Did French President Emmanuel Macron Get Slapped By Wife Brigitte Macron? Shocking Video Sparks Speculation

Filed under

Liverpool Football Club Liverpool parade attack Water Street

The 2025 American Music A

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need...
Donald Trump on May 20 sa

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear...
‘The Last of Us’ seas

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better...
'Pak spy' CRPF jawan arre

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just...
Deepika Padukone and Sand

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,...
Donald Trump

Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need...

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear War Scenario: Report

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear...

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better...

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just Six Days Before The Deadly Attack

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just...

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,...

Entertainment

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s

Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Reveals The Real Reason Why The Veteran Actor Left Hera Pheri 3 As Akshay Kumar Seeks ₹25 Crore In Damages

Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Reveals The Real Reason Why The Veteran Actor Left Hera Pheri 3

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season