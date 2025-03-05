Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  Caught on Cam: Hawaii Volcano Spews Lava 'Fountain' Over 100 Feet Into Air

Caught on Cam: Hawaii Volcano Spews Lava ‘Fountain’ Over 100 Feet Into Air

The eruption first began on December 23 in a crater at the summit of Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

Caught on Cam: Hawaii Volcano Spews Lava ‘Fountain’ Over 100 Feet Into Air


A volcano in Hawaii shot 150-165 feet (45-60 meters) tall fountains of bright red lava into the air on Tuesday with observers predicting increased and intensified episodes of lava eruption, the Associated Press reported.

According to the report, the eruption first began on December 23 in a crater at the summit of Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The latest eruption, which is the 12th such episode, began with sporadic, small flows but eventually turned into uninterrupted fountains, AP quoted the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory as saying.

While there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, people are reportedly thronging the sites inside the national park to watch the the volcanic eruption.

The length of time for each fountaining episode has varied from less than 24 hours to 12 days, the report further said citing the observatory.

ALSO READ: NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Set to Return After 9 Months in Space

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Hawaii Volcano Lava Fountain Summit of Kilauea

