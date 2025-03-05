Caught on Cam: Hawaii Volcano Spews Lava ‘Fountain’ Over 100 Feet Into Air

The eruption first began on December 23 in a crater at the summit of Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

A volcano in Hawaii shot 150-165 feet (45-60 meters) tall fountains of bright red lava into the air on Tuesday with observers predicting increased and intensified episodes of lava eruption, the Associated Press reported.

According to the report, the eruption first began on December 23 in a crater at the summit of Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The latest eruption, which is the 12th such episode, began with sporadic, small flows but eventually turned into uninterrupted fountains, AP quoted the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory as saying.

Kilauea Message 2025-03-04 15:15:59 HST: Fountaining during Episode 12 is now occurring at both the north and south vents. Fountains have reached heights of 600 feet (180 meters) and flows have covered approximately a third of the Halema`uma`u crater floor. — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) March 5, 2025

While there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, people are reportedly thronging the sites inside the national park to watch the the volcanic eruption.

The length of time for each fountaining episode has varied from less than 24 hours to 12 days, the report further said citing the observatory.

