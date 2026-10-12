Caught On Cam: Houthi Missile Strike At Riyadh Airport Kills 14, Including Indian Man; His Two Sons Hospitalised

The travellers were waiting. Many were Umrah pilgrims, preparing to board flights on a journey they had likely planned for months. Then, in CCTV footage now circulating online, a bright orange flash lights up the terminal, people scramble for safety, and parts of the roof appear to cave in.

What Happened At King Khalid International Airport

On Saturday, October 10, a missile struck the King Khalid International Airport complex in Riyadh, which houses terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights. Thirteen people were killed and more than 300 were wounded, some critically. It is the deadliest attack in any Gulf Arab country since the start of the Iran war, and the deadliest on Saudi soil in over a decade.

A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen, and the Houthis have claimed the attack.

Dramatic footage of the moment yesterday’s Houthi attack struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, including Umrah pilgrims preparing to board their flights before the strike. https://t.co/KWJ3fQiTpW — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 11, 2026

The Indian Who Did Not Make It

Among the injured was Mohammad Yousuf Ali, a resident of Hyderabad who was travelling to Medina for Umrah, according to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Ali died on Sunday, and his death raised the toll to 13.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed that an Indian national injured in the attack had died. It said it is in touch with the family and will provide all support for the early return of his remains.

The Family Left Behind

Owaisi said Ali’s family was also hurt. One son is undergoing knee surgery, another son is in hospital, and three of someone’s toes had been cut off, though his post does not make clear whose. His aunt suffered a head injury but is out of danger. Owaisi said he is in touch with Ali’s brother-in-law in Riyadh.

Who Else Died?

Saudi authorities said the victims included four Saudi citizens, along with two Bangladeshis, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese. The injured are being treated at several hospitals.

A Second Strike, A Closed Airport

The attack did not end on Saturday. A fresh Houthi strike hit a passenger terminal at the same airport, where an unidentified projectile struck terminal 4, starting a fire, killing one person and injuring 11, according to Saudi civil aviation authorities. Saudi air defences also intercepted a cruise missile near the airport. The airport has been hit four times in five days, and operations at King Khalid have been suspended.

The Houthis also claimed other attacks, including one at Dammam airport in the east, and threatened to keep targeting Saudi transit hubs, calling them a “theatre of operations for our forces.” They also said the airport in Sanaa, the rebel-held Yemeni capital, was struck again, and blamed the Saudis. Saudi Arabia has not commented on that.

India’s Response

New Delhi condemned the attacks, calling the repeated strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure completely unacceptable. The Ministry of External Affairs said they have caused deaths, injuries and damage to property. India and some other embassies have also cautioned citizens about the risks of using Saudi airports, while several airlines have suspended flights to them.

What Remains Unclear?

The Saudi government has not given a detailed account of how the missile got through despite its large defence spending. It is not clear how many Indians were in the airport or when Ali’s remains will reach Hyderabad. Saudi Arabia’s military response has not been announced.

What Comes Next

The anti-Houthi coalition has called the strike a “full-fledged war crime” and vowed to respond decisively. US President Donald Trump has said he is weighing joining the fight against the Houthis, which could draw Washington deeper into the Yemen war. For families like Ali’s, the larger conflict is far from the immediate worry: a body to bring home, a son in surgery, and a pilgrimage that ended on an airport floor. For Saudi Arabia, the closed airport and the Houthi threat leave open whether more strikes are coming.

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