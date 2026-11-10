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Home > World News > Caught On Cam: Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Guide Into Sea As Others Watch, Then Defends The Act As A Joke, Here’s What Happened

Caught On Cam: Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Guide Into Sea As Others Watch, Then Defends The Act As A Joke, Here’s What Happened

A viral video shows an Israeli tourist pushing a Sri Lankan tour guide off a boat while others laugh. The tourists called it a joke, but their explanation has failed to stop the online backlash.

Israeli tourist pushes Sri Lankan tour guide into sea while laughing (Photo: X)
Israeli tourist pushes Sri Lankan tour guide into sea while laughing (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 17:21 IST

A video showing an Israeli tourist pushing a Sri Lankan tour guide into the sea has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The incident reportedly took place during a boat trip in Sri Lanka. The footage shows the tourist suddenly shoving the local guide into the water while he was drinking from a bottle.

What has drawn even more criticism is the tourist’s reaction. He appears to laugh as the guide falls into the sea, while the incident is being recorded on camera. The video has since gone viral, with several social media users questioning the tourists’ behaviour towards the local worker.

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Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Guide Into Sea

The viral footage shows a group of Israeli tourists travelling on a boat in Sri Lanka with a male tour guide. At one point, as the guide drinks from a bottle, one of the tourists suddenly pushes him into the water. The guide is seen falling into the sea as the incident unfolds. The tourist’s apparent laughter has further fuelled criticism online.

Social media users have expressed anger over the treatment of the local worker. Many have questioned how pushing someone into the water could be considered acceptable behaviour, even during a holiday or as a prank.

Tourists Defend Their Actions, Call It A Joke

Following the backlash, the tourists reportedly defended their actions and dismissed the incident as a joke. “It was a joke, the worker is fine, it wasn’t meant to be mean,” they said. They also expressed concern over the negative reactions and criticism they received after the video spread across social media.

However, their explanation has done little to calm the controversy. The footage continues to attract attention, with users debating whether the incident was harmless fun or disrespectful behaviour towards a local worker. The incident has also triggered a wider discussion about how tourists treat local workers and the importance of respecting people while travelling.

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Caught On Cam: Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Guide Into Sea As Others Watch, Then Defends The Act As A Joke, Here’s What Happened
Tags: Internet ViralisraelIsraeli TouristOnline OutrageSocial MediaSri LankaTour Guidetourismviral video

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Caught On Cam: Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Guide Into Sea As Others Watch, Then Defends The Act As A Joke, Here’s What Happened

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Caught On Cam: Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Guide Into Sea As Others Watch, Then Defends The Act As A Joke, Here’s What Happened

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Caught On Cam: Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Guide Into Sea As Others Watch, Then Defends The Act As A Joke, Here’s What Happened
Caught On Cam: Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Guide Into Sea As Others Watch, Then Defends The Act As A Joke, Here’s What Happened
Caught On Cam: Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Guide Into Sea As Others Watch, Then Defends The Act As A Joke, Here’s What Happened
Caught On Cam: Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Guide Into Sea As Others Watch, Then Defends The Act As A Joke, Here’s What Happened
Caught On Cam: Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Guide Into Sea As Others Watch, Then Defends The Act As A Joke, Here’s What Happened

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