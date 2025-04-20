Caught On Cam: Massive Fire Erupts in Bronx Apartment Building Leaving One Firefighter Injured

Officials confirmed that one firefighter sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment. One civilian was also treated on-site, though authorities have not yet released their condition.

A major fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx, tearing through the top floor of a six-story apartment building. The flames were first reported around 2:20 p.m. at 345 Cypress Avenue and quickly advanced into the building’s cockloft area from a top-floor unit.

The FDNY rapidly responded, dispatching 39 fire units and approximately 170 firefighters and EMS personnel to battle the blaze. Fire Commissioner Tucker was present at the scene to oversee operations.

FDNY members are currently operating at a 3-alarm fire at

FDNY members are currently operating at a 3-alarm fire at 345 Cypress Ave in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/OPPVqrxJiL — FDNY (@FDNY) April 20, 2025

Officials confirmed that one firefighter sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment. One civilian was also treated on-site, though authorities have not yet released their condition.

At this time, no life-threatening injuries have been reported. Investigators are currently working to determine what sparked the fire.

(This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.)