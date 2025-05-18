Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
  • Home»
  • World»
  Caught On Cam: Mexican Navy Ship With 200 Onboard Collides With Brooklyn Bridge, Rescue Operation Underway

Caught On Cam: Mexican Navy Ship With 200 Onboard Collides With Brooklyn Bridge, Rescue Operation Underway

The Cuauhtémoc is a training ship operated by the Mexican Navy and was originally built in Spain in 1982. The ship is well-known for its majestic appearance and international voyages.

Caught On Cam: Mexican Navy Ship With 200 Onboard Collides With Brooklyn Bridge, Rescue Operation Underway

Mexican Navy ship


In a dramatic maritime accident, a Mexican Navy tall ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, May 17, 2025.

The vessel, identified as the ARM Cuauhtémoc, struck the iconic New York landmark with one of its towering 147-foot masts just before 9 PM, according to reports by the New York Post. The ship was reportedly carrying around 200 passengers at the time of the crash.

Emergency Response Activated; Casualties Reported

A large-scale search and rescue operation was immediately launched to retrieve individuals from the water. Several people sustained injuries in the incident, and at least two are currently in critical condition. Victims are being transported to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, with those in serious condition receiving further medical care at local hospitals.

Dramatic videos of the incident quickly circulated online, showing the moment the ship’s mast slammed into the bridge’s underside as stunned witnesses looked on. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Just watched the Brooklyn Bridge get smoked live by a boat with a massive Mexican flag.” Other posts described the vessel as a “pirate ship” and commented on the surreal nature of the event.

Cuauhtémoc: A Mexican Navy Training Vessel



The reason for its presence in the East River at the time of the collision remains unclear. The Mexican Navy has officially classified the event as a “mass casualty incident,” as reported by The Mirror.

This accident has triggered comparisons to the catastrophic Baltimore bridge collapse that occurred on March 26, 2024. In that event, a large cargo ship named Dali crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the 1.6-mile structure to collapse into the water. Six maintenance workers lost their lives in that tragedy. Maryland state officials have since announced plans to rebuild the bridge by the fall of 2028.

