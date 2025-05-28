Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Caught On Cam: Pigeons Fly First Class On Delta Airlines, Chaos Erupts After Flight Delay Due To Bizarre Mid-Air Cabin Chase

Caught On Cam: Pigeons Fly First Class On Delta Airlines, Chaos Erupts After Flight Delay Due To Bizarre Mid-Air Cabin Chase

A Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis to Madison faced an unexpected and chaotic delay—not due to bad weather or technical issues, but because of two unexpected guests: pigeons.

Caught On Cam: Pigeons Fly First Class On Delta Airlines, Chaos Erupts After Flight Delay Due To Bizarre Mid-Air Cabin Chase

A Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis to Madison faced an unexpected and chaotic delay because of two unexpected guests: pigeons.


A Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis to Madison faced an unexpected and chaotic delay—not due to bad weather or technical issues, but because of two unexpected guests: pigeons.

The odd scene played out on Delta Flight 2348, which was scheduled to fly from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) to Madison, Wisconsin. Instead, it became the setting for a bizarre standoff between startled passengers and two elusive birds.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, We Have a Wildlife Situation”

The commotion began shortly after passengers boarded. One of the pigeons somehow found its way into the cabin and began flying around, creating confusion and panic as passengers tried to avoid it or catch it. Viral videos shared online showed one passenger dramatically attempting to catch the bird by tossing his jacket over it, as others screamed or ducked for cover.

Passenger Tom Caw, who filmed the incident and later posted about it on Instagram, recalled the strange moment, “When I boarded Delta Flight 2348 at MSP tonight, I overheard another passenger tell a flight attendant there was a pigeon on the plane. The pilot got on the mic and confirmed a pigeon was on the plane, and said he had no experience with this situation.”

He added, “The pilot gets on and says, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, we have a wildlife situation on the plane’.”

Round One: Pigeon Removed, Passengers Applaud

Following the bird’s discovery, the plane was forced to return to the gate. Baggage handlers were called in to deal with the situation. After some effort, the first pigeon was safely removed from the cabin. The moment was oddly heartwarming.

“Baggage handlers boarded and carried the pigeon off. People applauded. A young girl asked if she could pet it,” Caw said.

The flight was once again cleared for departure. But just when everyone thought the ordeal was over, the drama took another twist.

Round Two: A Second Pigeon Makes a Surprise Appearance

As the aircraft made its way to the runway a second time, yet another pigeon was spotted fluttering inside the cabin—causing another round of chaos and laughter. The plane had to return to the gate once again.

“Pilot said when he radioed the control tower about us coming back due to a pigeon, the guy said that was a first for him,” Caw said in his Instagram post.

Once again, ground crew members boarded the aircraft, and after some chasing, the second bird was removed safely and unharmed. Another passenger was seen swinging a jacket in the air trying to help capture the bird.

Delta Responds: Delay, Apology, and Praise for Passengers

Delta Airlines confirmed that the flight had 119 passengers and five crew members on board and was ultimately delayed by 56 minutes due to the bird-related chaos.

In a statement, the airline said, “We apologize to the customers of Delta Flight 2348 for the delay and appreciate the careful actions of our people and our customers to safely remove two birds from the aircraft prior to departure.”

Despite the delay, the mood on board remained light-hearted. Passengers reportedly joked about the incident and praised the airline staff and baggage crew for handling the strange situation calmly.

ALSO READ: Trump Administration To Mandate Social Media Screening For All Foreign Students, Puts New Student Visa Interviews On Hold

Filed under

Delta Airlines pigeons

Thailand is proudly flyin

‘Love Wins’: Thailand Kicks Off Celebrations For Pride Month 2025; Promote Itself as Global LGBTQIAN+...
newsx

Indiana Pacers Take 3-1 Lead Over New York Knicks In Eastern Finals As Haliburton Shines...
Global music sensation Ed

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings...
A Delta Airlines flight f

Caught On Cam: Pigeons Fly First Class On Delta Airlines, Chaos Erupts After Flight Delay...
India is witnessing a fre

Explained: Why COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again In India
newsx

HBO Reveals New Harry Potter Cast After 30,000 Auditions: Meet Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, And...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Love Wins’: Thailand Kicks Off Celebrations For Pride Month 2025; Promote Itself as Global LGBTQIAN+ Tourism Hub

‘Love Wins’: Thailand Kicks Off Celebrations For Pride Month 2025; Promote Itself as Global LGBTQIAN+...

Indiana Pacers Take 3-1 Lead Over New York Knicks In Eastern Finals As Haliburton Shines With Triple-Double

Indiana Pacers Take 3-1 Lead Over New York Knicks In Eastern Finals As Haliburton Shines...

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings in Punjabi in New Song Teaser

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings...

Explained: Why COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again In India

Explained: Why COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again In India

HBO Reveals New Harry Potter Cast After 30,000 Auditions: Meet Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, And Alastair Stout

HBO Reveals New Harry Potter Cast After 30,000 Auditions: Meet Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, And...

Entertainment

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings in Punjabi in New Song Teaser

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Dirty PR’ Tweet

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer Launch- Watch!

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer

Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement, Triggers Protests

Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement,

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You