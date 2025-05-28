Caught On Cam: Pigeons Fly First Class On Delta Airlines, Chaos Erupts After Flight Delay Due To Bizarre Mid-Air Cabin Chase

A Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis to Madison faced an unexpected and chaotic delay—not due to bad weather or technical issues, but because of two unexpected guests: pigeons.

The odd scene played out on Delta Flight 2348, which was scheduled to fly from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) to Madison, Wisconsin. Instead, it became the setting for a bizarre standoff between startled passengers and two elusive birds.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, We Have a Wildlife Situation”

The commotion began shortly after passengers boarded. One of the pigeons somehow found its way into the cabin and began flying around, creating confusion and panic as passengers tried to avoid it or catch it. Viral videos shared online showed one passenger dramatically attempting to catch the bird by tossing his jacket over it, as others screamed or ducked for cover.

Passenger Tom Caw, who filmed the incident and later posted about it on Instagram, recalled the strange moment, “When I boarded Delta Flight 2348 at MSP tonight, I overheard another passenger tell a flight attendant there was a pigeon on the plane. The pilot got on the mic and confirmed a pigeon was on the plane, and said he had no experience with this situation.”

He added, “The pilot gets on and says, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, we have a wildlife situation on the plane’.”

Round One: Pigeon Removed, Passengers Applaud

Following the bird’s discovery, the plane was forced to return to the gate. Baggage handlers were called in to deal with the situation. After some effort, the first pigeon was safely removed from the cabin. The moment was oddly heartwarming.

“Baggage handlers boarded and carried the pigeon off. People applauded. A young girl asked if she could pet it,” Caw said.

The flight was once again cleared for departure. But just when everyone thought the ordeal was over, the drama took another twist.

Round Two: A Second Pigeon Makes a Surprise Appearance

As the aircraft made its way to the runway a second time, yet another pigeon was spotted fluttering inside the cabin—causing another round of chaos and laughter. The plane had to return to the gate once again.

“Pilot said when he radioed the control tower about us coming back due to a pigeon, the guy said that was a first for him,” Caw said in his Instagram post.

Once again, ground crew members boarded the aircraft, and after some chasing, the second bird was removed safely and unharmed. Another passenger was seen swinging a jacket in the air trying to help capture the bird.

Delta Responds: Delay, Apology, and Praise for Passengers

Delta Airlines confirmed that the flight had 119 passengers and five crew members on board and was ultimately delayed by 56 minutes due to the bird-related chaos.

In a statement, the airline said, “We apologize to the customers of Delta Flight 2348 for the delay and appreciate the careful actions of our people and our customers to safely remove two birds from the aircraft prior to departure.”

Despite the delay, the mood on board remained light-hearted. Passengers reportedly joked about the incident and praised the airline staff and baggage crew for handling the strange situation calmly.