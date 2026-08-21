Caught On Cam: Pilot Killed After Private Plane Collides With Police Helicopter

First responders rushed to tragic scenes at Carlisle Airport in Cumberland County on Wednesday afternoon following a fatal crash between a small plane and a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter. Reportedly, the collision, which occurred around 7:50 pm EDT, immediately prompted authorities to close down the airport to launch a rescue operation. Local NBC affiliate WJAC published photos and visuals showing the Pennsylvania State Police helicopter in total debris, while scanner audio revealed that the Cumberland County coroner was sent to the scene, confirming deaths. Officials have not yet officially revealed details about injuries, though the site remains blocked off during the investigation.

Aircraft involved in the airport crash

Providing an official update on Wednesday afternoon’s incident, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the Pennsylvania State Police aircraft was a Bell 407, while the small plane was identified as a Cessna 150.

As per reports, the FAA added that two people were on board the police helicopter, though the exact number of flyers on the Cessna remains unclear. Serving as a general hub, Carlisle Airport handles private flyers, flight training, general aviation, and occasional military operations or special events, with no commercial flights operating out of the facility.

Official response to the crash

Reports say that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro reacted swiftly to the tragedy, sharing on X that he was briefed on the incident and heading directly to the facility as rescue operations continue. “I’ve been briefed on the aircraft crash involving Pennsylvania State Police this evening in Carlisle and I am heading there now. Lori and I are praying hard and we ask all of our fellow Pennsylvanians to join us,” Shapiro wrote on social media. Emergency personnel remain on site at the closed crash location.

Also Read: Kenya Helicopter Crash Kills 7, Including 5 Americans And Ecuador Intelligence Chief