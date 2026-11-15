Caught on Cam: Rescued Leopard Was Being Moved to a Bigger Cage When It Suddenly Turned Aggressive and Attacked a 57-Year-Old Forest Guard

A leopard rescue operation in Nepal turned into a terrifying incident after the sedated animal suddenly broke out of its cage and attacked a forest guard. The incident took place on September 10 in Lamjung district and was captured on video. The leopard had been rescued from the Dhung Khola area of Besisahar. It was later brought to the Lamjung Division Forest Office. Officials had reportedly tranquilised the animal before attempting to move it from a transport cage into a larger enclosure. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the leopard suddenly became active and escaped.

Leopard Suddenly Breaks Out of Cage During Transfer

Footage shows the two men removing the cage containing the animal from a small vehicle parked just outside the forest office. The cage was then placed on the ground as people got ready to transfer the animal to a bigger one. It was not long before the leopard burst through the cage’s door and lunged at the people around the area.

The leopard charged at one of the men, who was knocked down by the animal’s attack. One could hear people screaming as they tried to stay clear of the leopard. The man was trying to fend off the animal as another person tried to hold the leopard back using a rod.

नियन्त्रणमा लिएको चितुवा फुत्किएर लमजुङ डिभिजन वन कार्यालय मै भयो यस्तो… https://t.co/CpM8Ag1iod — Nirmal Prasai🇳🇵 (@NirmalPrasai5) September 11, 2026

57-Year-Old Forest Guard Injured in Leopard Attack

The victim, a 57-year-old forest guard, Buddhi Jang Gurung, was injured in an attack carried out by the leopard in the course of the transfer operation. Then the leopard roamed the forest office premises, causing more alarm. Moreover, the leopard attempted to scale a pillar while officials tried their best to contain the animal’s escape.

Officials Rush to Contain Escaped Leopard

As a result of the attack on the forest guard, the forest staff hurried to gain control of the situation. They attempted to keep the animal in control using various cages, barriers and other pieces of equipment. At the same time, the news about the escape of the leopard drew people to the location. People gathered at the forest office premises.

The police and forest officials cooperated to control the situation and prevent the approach of people to the animal. There were reports of attempts to recapture the leopard. Still, the fate of the animal remained unclear.