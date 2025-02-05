Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Caught On Cam? Search On For The Active Shooter After Tragic Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Ohio

Chief Jones indicated that initial findings suggest this was a targeted incident rather than a random act of violence. However, he assured the public that the shooter is not considered an ongoing threat to the community.

Caught On Cam? Search On For The Active Shooter After Tragic Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Ohio

NEW ALBANY


Law enforcement officials are actively searching for a suspect following a tragic shooting at a warehouse in New Albany that left one person dead and five others injured.

The shooting occurred late at night at the KDC/One facility, located in the 8800 block of Smiths Mill Road N. Emergency responders arrived on the scene just before 11 p.m. to assist the victims.

According to New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones, investigators believe only one individual was responsible for the attack. As of 2 a.m., the suspect had not been apprehended, though authorities have identified a person of interest and are actively searching for them. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Chief Jones indicated that initial findings suggest this was a targeted incident rather than a random act of violence. However, he assured the public that the shooter is not considered an ongoing threat to the community.

At the time of the attack, approximately 150 people were inside the warehouse. Some employees remained unaware of the situation as it unfolded.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Chief Jones stated, “This has been a very tragic situation. Our thoughts go out to the victims, their families, and everyone who works at this facility. This is something we hoped would never happen in our community, but we prepare for it.”

While police have yet to release details about the injured victims’ conditions, they confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed.

Authorities continue their search for the suspect while investigating the motive behind the attack. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

ALSO READ: Trump's Mass Deportation Begins: 20,407 Undocumented Indian Migrants Could Be Sent Back

Filed under

new albany ohio shooter World news

