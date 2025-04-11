Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
Caught On Cam: Small Plane Crashes Near Boca Raton Airport In Florida, Bursts Into Flames On A Busy Road

Flight tracking logs revealed that the aircraft had circled the airport several times before ultimately going down.

Caught On Cam: Small Plane Crashes Near Boca Raton Airport In Florida, Bursts Into Flames On A Busy Road

Small plane crashes in fireball


A small twin-engine aircraft crashed near a busy street outside the Boca Raton Airport on Friday morning, immediately erupting into a massive fireball, according to local police reports shared with a leading publication.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer issued a statement confirming the tragic accident. “This morning, our community experienced a heartbreaking plane crash,” he said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to those impacted. We ask for patience and respect for the families as authorities continue their investigation.”

The crashed aircraft was identified as a Cessna 310, a small twin-engine plane, based on data from FlightRadar24.

Flight tracking logs revealed that the aircraft had circled the airport several times before ultimately going down.

Witnesses in the area described the terrifying moment. One bystander recalled on social media, “I heard it flying overhead a few times and then—boom—it crashed.” Another added, “The impact shook the entire building.”

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

