Flight tracking logs revealed that the aircraft had circled the airport several times before ultimately going down.

A small twin-engine aircraft crashed near a busy street outside the Boca Raton Airport on Friday morning, immediately erupting into a massive fireball, according to local police reports shared with a leading publication.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer issued a statement confirming the tragic accident. “This morning, our community experienced a heartbreaking plane crash,” he said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to those impacted. We ask for patience and respect for the families as authorities continue their investigation.”

The crashed aircraft was identified as a Cessna 310, a small twin-engine plane, based on data from FlightRadar24.

We’re following reports of a crash of a small aircraft in Boca Raton. ADS-B data indicates the aircraft is Cessna 310R N8930N. The aircraft appears to have been trying to return to BCT shortly after takeoff. https://t.co/x1B6JOorFw pic.twitter.com/oHzGw9eVU8 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 11, 2025

BREAKING: A plane has just crashed in Boca Raton, Florida. Okay, I’m not trying to automatically blame Trump here—but seriously, is this normal? Are we just seeing more media coverage of these crashes, or is there actually a rise in accidents because safety and oversight are… pic.twitter.com/4Me7yTMmS0 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 11, 2025

Flight tracking logs revealed that the aircraft had circled the airport several times before ultimately going down.

Witnesses in the area described the terrifying moment. One bystander recalled on social media, “I heard it flying overhead a few times and then—boom—it crashed.” Another added, “The impact shook the entire building.”

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)