Thursday, February 13, 2025
Caught On Cam: Suspected Gas Explosion At A Shopping Mall In Taiwan Kills One, Injures Multiple People

The explosion is believed to have been caused by a suspected gas leak while a gas tank was being replaced in the mall's food court.

Taiwan Gas Explosion


A gas explosion at a department store in central Taiwan on February 13 has resulted in at least 12 injuries, according to local media.

The blast occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi mall in the Xitun district of Taichung city.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by a suspected gas leak while a gas tank was being replaced in the mall’s food court, as reported by the Liberty Times.

The Taichung Fire Bureau was notified of the explosion at 11:33 a.m., and firefighters and ambulances were promptly dispatched to the location.

The fire department confirmed that at least 12 people were injured, and the Taichung City government has issued an emergency notice regarding the incident.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

