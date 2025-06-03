Caught On Cam: Tourist Run For Their Lives After Mount Etna, One Of World’s Active Volcano, Erupts With Superheated Gases, Ash, And Rocks

Due to the ash cloud, the Sicilian Civil Protection agency issued a Volcanic Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA), advising aircraft to avoid the area.

Italy’s Mount Etna erupted violently on Monday, releasing a towering column of superheated gases, ash, and rocks into the sky and rivers of lava down its slopes.

The eruption forced tourists to flee in panic as the situation escalated quickly, according to Italian authorities.

🇮🇹 Meanwhile in Italy Mount Etna just erupted again as tourists frantically flee the side of the volcano. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Millions more tonnes of natural Co2 spewing into the atmosphere – but please keep believing yhat your red meat consumption is changing the weather. pic.twitter.com/O5PsLZgxXp — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) June 2, 2025

Sicily’s Famous Volcano Spews Lava and Ash

Located on the island of Sicily, Mount Etna is one of the world’s most visited and active volcanoes, drawing nearly 1.5 million visitors annually. According to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology Observatory, this was the most intense eruption the volcano had produced since 2014.

The volcanic activity began overnight, producing loud explosions that were reportedly heard as far as 40–50 kilometers away in towns like Taormina and Catania. Social media videos captured dramatic scenes of dark plumes of ash filling the sky.

Tourists Escape Eruption Amid Chaos

One video shared online showed tourists rushing down the slopes to escape the eruption. A tour company owner confirmed that about 40 visitors were on the volcano when the eruption began. Fortunately, all were reported safe.

“Mt Etna erupting during our tour – all safe but it was scary!” tweeted a tourist with video footage.

The National Observatory classified the event as a pyroclastic eruption, involving a partial collapse on the northern side of the southeast crater. It triggered a large eruptive column filled with lethal gases, volcanic ash, and rock fragments that cascaded rapidly down the mountain’s slopes.

Europe’s tallest active volcano, Mount Etna, has begun erupting in Italy. pic.twitter.com/aR8Ha1IxR5 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 2, 2025

No Casualties, Lava Contained Within Natural Boundaries

Despite the eruption’s magnitude, no casualties or major damage were reported. Local authorities stated that evacuations were not required, and nearby towns remained largely unaffected. Sicily’s regional president, Renato Schifani, confirmed that the lava flow stayed within natural containment zones and posed no threat to residents.

Due to the ash cloud, the Sicilian Civil Protection agency issued a Volcanic Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA), advising aircraft to avoid the area. While the airports in Catania and Palermo remained open, several flights had to be rerouted for safety.

Mount Etna holds the title of the most active stratovolcano in Europe and possibly the most active in the world. As a stratovolcano, it features a cone-shaped structure built up over thousands of years through successive lava eruptions, making it a constant subject of study for volcanologists.