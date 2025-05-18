Caught On Cam: Turkish President Grips Emmanuel Macron’s Finger For 13 Seconds, Gently Pats It During EPC Summit

The EPC summit, which gathered leaders from 47 nations, aimed to reinforce regional security and political cooperation throughout Europe. While the discussions were of high diplomatic importance, several unexpected moments captured more public attention.

Macron tries to free his hand but Erdogan maintains grip for 13 seconds

A peculiar moment between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron during the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Albania has taken social media by storm.

In the widely circulated video, Erdogan is seen gripping Macron’s hand and gently patting it — but what captured attention was how he unexpectedly held onto Macron’s index finger, even as the French leader attempted to pull away.

Macron Appears Uncomfortable as Erdogan Holds His Finger

The exchange began innocently with a handshake, but when Macron reached out with his other hand, Erdogan, while still seated, grasped Macron’s index finger and continued speaking. For the next 13 seconds, Macron appeared visibly uneasy as he subtly tried to withdraw his hand, all while Erdogan maintained his grip before finally releasing it.

The video has led to a flurry of speculation online, with many interpreting Erdogan’s gesture as a subtle assertion of dominance. Social media users debated whether the finger-holding was a calculated display of power or simply an awkward moment captured on camera.

Turkish media outlets offered an alternative perspective, claiming Macron had placed his hand on Erdogan’s shoulder in a move seen as an attempt to assert psychological dominance. In response, Erdogan reportedly reacted by firmly holding Macron’s finger, signaling his refusal to be outmaneuvered in body language.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spotted clamping down on French President Emmanuel Macron’s finger. The incident took place at the European Political Community summit in Albania yesterday. Turkish media is claiming that Macron was attempting to “establish… pic.twitter.com/nqo6eqXvCX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 17, 2025

EPC Summit Highlights: Diplomatic Goals and Viral Moments

Another memorable incident came from Albania’s Prime Minister, Edi Rama, who greeted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni by bending on one knee and offering a respectful ‘namaste.’ The gesture earned admiration across social media for its humility and grace.