Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Caught On Cam: Turkish President Grips Emmanuel Macron’s Finger For 13 Seconds, Gently Pats It During EPC Summit

Caught On Cam: Turkish President Grips Emmanuel Macron’s Finger For 13 Seconds, Gently Pats It During EPC Summit

The EPC summit, which gathered leaders from 47 nations, aimed to reinforce regional security and political cooperation throughout Europe. While the discussions were of high diplomatic importance, several unexpected moments captured more public attention.

Caught On Cam: Turkish President Grips Emmanuel Macron’s Finger For 13 Seconds, Gently Pats It During EPC Summit

Macron tries to free his hand but Erdogan maintains grip for 13 seconds


A peculiar moment between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron during the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Albania has taken social media by storm.

In the widely circulated video, Erdogan is seen gripping Macron’s hand and gently patting it — but what captured attention was how he unexpectedly held onto Macron’s index finger, even as the French leader attempted to pull away.

Macron Appears Uncomfortable as Erdogan Holds His Finger

The exchange began innocently with a handshake, but when Macron reached out with his other hand, Erdogan, while still seated, grasped Macron’s index finger and continued speaking. For the next 13 seconds, Macron appeared visibly uneasy as he subtly tried to withdraw his hand, all while Erdogan maintained his grip before finally releasing it.

The video has led to a flurry of speculation online, with many interpreting Erdogan’s gesture as a subtle assertion of dominance. Social media users debated whether the finger-holding was a calculated display of power or simply an awkward moment captured on camera.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Turkish media outlets offered an alternative perspective, claiming Macron had placed his hand on Erdogan’s shoulder in a move seen as an attempt to assert psychological dominance. In response, Erdogan reportedly reacted by firmly holding Macron’s finger, signaling his refusal to be outmaneuvered in body language.

EPC Summit Highlights: Diplomatic Goals and Viral Moments

The EPC summit, which gathered leaders from 47 nations, aimed to reinforce regional security and political cooperation throughout Europe. While the discussions were of high diplomatic importance, several unexpected moments captured more public attention.

Another memorable incident came from Albania’s Prime Minister, Edi Rama, who greeted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni by bending on one knee and offering a respectful ‘namaste.’ The gesture earned admiration across social media for its humility and grace.

ALSO READ: Why Did ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fail To Deploy EOS-09 Satellite As Planned? Here’s What Happened 

Filed under

emmanuel macron Latest world news Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Haryana Police arrested J

Jyoti Malhotra’s Father Reveals The Real Reason Why His Daughter Went To Pakistan
Music mogul David Geffen,

How Did David Geffen And Go-Go Dancer David Armstrong Meet? Billionaire, 82 Heading For Divorce...
Macron tries to free his

Caught On Cam: Turkish President Grips Emmanuel Macron’s Finger For 13 Seconds, Gently Pats It...
Mexican Navy ship

Caught On Cam: Mexican Navy Ship With 200 Onboard Collides With Brooklyn Bridge, Rescue Operation...
Isro's PSLV-C61

Why Did ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fail To Deploy EOS-09 Satellite As Planned? Here’s What Happened
newsx

ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fails After Third Stage Glitch, EOS-09 Satellite Deployment Unsuccessful
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jyoti Malhotra’s Father Reveals The Real Reason Why His Daughter Went To Pakistan

Jyoti Malhotra’s Father Reveals The Real Reason Why His Daughter Went To Pakistan

How Did David Geffen And Go-Go Dancer David Armstrong Meet? Billionaire, 82 Heading For Divorce With 32-Year-Old Husband

How Did David Geffen And Go-Go Dancer David Armstrong Meet? Billionaire, 82 Heading For Divorce...

Caught On Cam: Mexican Navy Ship With 200 Onboard Collides With Brooklyn Bridge, Rescue Operation Underway

Caught On Cam: Mexican Navy Ship With 200 Onboard Collides With Brooklyn Bridge, Rescue Operation...

Why Did ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fail To Deploy EOS-09 Satellite As Planned? Here’s What Happened

Why Did ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fail To Deploy EOS-09 Satellite As Planned? Here’s What Happened

ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fails After Third Stage Glitch, EOS-09 Satellite Deployment Unsuccessful

ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fails After Third Stage Glitch, EOS-09 Satellite Deployment Unsuccessful

Entertainment

How Did David Geffen And Go-Go Dancer David Armstrong Meet? Billionaire, 82 Heading For Divorce With 32-Year-Old Husband

How Did David Geffen And Go-Go Dancer David Armstrong Meet? Billionaire, 82 Heading For Divorce

Thug Life Trailer: Kamal Haasan And Silambarasan TR’s Emotional War Shocks Fans

Thug Life Trailer: Kamal Haasan And Silambarasan TR’s Emotional War Shocks Fans

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For India’

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom