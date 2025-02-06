In a statement to a leading newswire, Delta Airlines spokesperson Samantha Moore Facteau clarified that the Boeing 737 involved in the collision was stationary at the time, awaiting a deicing procedure.

A Japan Airlines aircraft collided with the tail of a parked Delta Airlines plane while taxiing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday morning, as reported by a news agency.

Immediate Response and Passenger Safety

Seattle airport authorities responded to the incident at approximately 10:17 AM. All passengers aboard Japan Airlines Flight 68 and Delta Airlines Flight 1921 were safely deboarded, with no reported injuries among passengers or crew members. Officials confirmed that response teams were actively working to remove the aircraft from the taxiway.

In a statement to a leading newswire, Delta Airlines spokesperson Samantha Moore Facteau clarified that the Boeing 737 involved in the collision was stationary at the time, awaiting a deicing procedure. The aircraft’s tail was struck by the Japan Airlines plane during taxiing.

🚨#BREAKING: A Japan Airlines jet has collided with parked Delta jet at Seattle Tacoma International Airport ⁰⁰📌#Seattle | #Washington Watch as footage captures the moment a Japan Airlines jet collides with a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft at Seattle-Tacoma International… pic.twitter.com/qaoak9oT34 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 5, 2025

The incident involved a taxing Japan Airlines aircraft that appears to have struck the tail of a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft. There are no injuries reported at this time. SEA is working with both airlines to safely deplane passengers and bring them to the terminal. (2/3) — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) February 5, 2025

Official Statement from Seattle Airport

The airport addressed the incident on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “All passengers from [the] morning incident involving Japan Airlines Flight 68 & Delta Air Lines Flight 1921 have been deplaned with no reported injuries. Airlines are working to accommodate passengers as needed. Airport response crews will be moving the aircraft off of the ramp taxiway.”

Delta Airlines Flight 1921 was en route to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with 142 passengers on board at the time of the collision. Despite the incident, airport authorities confirmed that overall operations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport remained unaffected.