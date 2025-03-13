Home
Caught On Cam: What Is ‘Blood Rain’? Beach In Iran Turns Bright Red After Mysterious Phenomenon; Video Goes Viral

A stunning natural phenomenon in Iran has left people around the world fascinated and puzzled. Videos showing a beach turning bright red during a heavy downpour have gone viral, sparking curiosity and even fear among viewers. Many are calling it ‘blood rain,’ while others are simply mesmerized by the rare sight.

What is ‘Blood Rain’?

The viral video, originally shared on Instagram on February 22 by a local tour guide, shows rainwater washing down red soil from the land onto the beach. As the soil mixes with the sea, the water takes on a striking crimson hue, creating a dramatic and surreal effect.

The tour guide captioned the video in Persian, explaining, “The start of the heavy rain of the famous Red Beach of Hormoz.” In another post on February 8, he shared a similar video, writing, “Heavy rain today red beach. Today, the red beach was at its peak with the presence of tourists.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by جزیره هرمز | امید بادروج (@hormoz_omid)

Scientific Explanation Behind the Red Beach

Despite various speculations on social media about the cause of the phenomenon, scientists have a simple explanation. According to the Iranian Tourism Board, as reported by CNN, the red coloration is due to a high concentration of iron oxide in the soil. This mineral-rich soil, when mixed with rainwater, flows into the sea, giving the illusion of ‘blood rain.’

This event is not an unusual occurrence. In fact, it happens throughout the year and is a well-known tourist attraction in Iran. The beach, located on the famous ‘Rainbow Island’ in the Strait of Hormuz, is famous for its naturally red soil, which contains high levels of iron and other minerals.

Social Media Reactions

The viral videos have sparked a wide range of reactions on social media, with users sharing their thoughts and humorous takes on the phenomenon.

One user joked, “Meanwhile in Iran, unexplainable ‘Blood Rain’ means God is getting mad.” Another clarified, “Blood rain! I am just kidding; this is what happens when rain falls on red sand rich with iron oxide minerals, creating the illusion of blood rain.”

Others were simply in awe of the sight. “Glory be to God. What a beauty. Indeed, God is the best painter of both worlds,” one user commented on the original Instagram post. Another humorously added, “Is this where red dye 40 comes from?”

A Natural Wonder, Not a Mystery

While the phenomenon may look eerie at first, it is a completely natural occurrence that has a scientific explanation. The red soil of Hormoz Island is famous for its unique composition, and during heavy rainfall, it transforms the beach into a breathtaking crimson scene. Far from being a cause for concern, this incredible sight continues to draw tourists from around the world, eager to witness Iran’s ‘Blood Rain’ beach in person.

