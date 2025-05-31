Caught On Cam: What Led To A Home Explosion In A Gladstone Neighborhood? Residents Describe It As Extremely Intense

Although the blast caused some damage to nearby houses, city officials confirmed that no one was injured. By 2 PM, the City of Gladstone issued a statement confirming that the situation was under control and there was no continuing threat to residents in the area.

Residents in the area said the blast was strong enough to shake nearby homes

A powerful explosion occurred on Saturday morning, May 31, in a Gladstone neighborhood near Kansas City, Missouri, completely leveling a home.

The incident happened around 11:20 AM near NE 74th Terrace and N Main Street. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported, according to city officials.

BREAKING NEWS: Several agencies responding to home explosion in Gladstone. Unclear if anyone was home at the time.@KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/LRtJDfAtcl Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Greg Dailey (@GregDaileyNews) May 31, 2025

Residents Describe the Force of the Blast

Residents described the explosion as extremely intense. Kevin Henderson-Long, who lives nearby, told KCTV, “Just a loud boom shook the entire house. I ran outside, saw the smoke, and heard all the sirens coming. There was just debris everywhere.” Witnesses reported that the explosion was strong enough to rattle surrounding homes and produce smoke visible from miles away.

Emergency crews from both the Gladstone Fire Department and Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded promptly to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home completely destroyed.

Authorities evacuated neighboring homes as a precaution, although the area was later declared secure and safe.

Home exploded in Gladstone on 74th Terrace, a couple blocks from Linden West Elementary. Stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/uxoPfcpnDW — KellieHouxCT (@kelliehouxct) May 31, 2025

No Casualties Reported Despite Nearby Damage

Although the blast caused some damage to nearby houses, city officials confirmed that no one was injured. By 2 PM, the City of Gladstone issued a statement confirming that the situation was under control and there was no continuing threat to residents in the area.

The cause of the explosion remains undetermined. An active investigation is ongoing, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has joined the effort. Gladstone City Manager Bob Baer confirmed the ATF’s participation, noting that their involvement is standard in incidents of this nature.

