Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Caught On Cam: What Led To A Home Explosion In A Gladstone Neighborhood? Residents Describe It As Extremely Intense

Caught On Cam: What Led To A Home Explosion In A Gladstone Neighborhood? Residents Describe It As Extremely Intense

Although the blast caused some damage to nearby houses, city officials confirmed that no one was injured. By 2 PM, the City of Gladstone issued a statement confirming that the situation was under control and there was no continuing threat to residents in the area.

Caught On Cam: What Led To A Home Explosion In A Gladstone Neighborhood? Residents Describe It As Extremely Intense

Residents in the area said the blast was strong enough to shake nearby homes


A powerful explosion occurred on Saturday morning, May 31, in a Gladstone neighborhood near Kansas City, Missouri, completely leveling a home.

The incident happened around 11:20 AM near NE 74th Terrace and N Main Street. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported, according to city officials.

Residents Describe the Force of the Blast

Residents described the explosion as extremely intense. Kevin Henderson-Long, who lives nearby, told KCTV, “Just a loud boom shook the entire house. I ran outside, saw the smoke, and heard all the sirens coming. There was just debris everywhere.” Witnesses reported that the explosion was strong enough to rattle surrounding homes and produce smoke visible from miles away.

Emergency crews from both the Gladstone Fire Department and Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded promptly to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home completely destroyed.

Authorities evacuated neighboring homes as a precaution, although the area was later declared secure and safe.

No Casualties Reported Despite Nearby Damage

Although the blast caused some damage to nearby houses, city officials confirmed that no one was injured. By 2 PM, the City of Gladstone issued a statement confirming that the situation was under control and there was no continuing threat to residents in the area.

The cause of the explosion remains undetermined. An active investigation is ongoing, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has joined the effort. Gladstone City Manager Bob Baer confirmed the ATF’s participation, noting that their involvement is standard in incidents of this nature.

ALSO READ: Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A Rocky Relationship After Fallout   

Filed under

Gladstone Missouri explosion kansas city Latest world news

Sydney Sweeney with Jonat

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime...
Residents in the area sai

Caught On Cam: What Led To A Home Explosion In A Gladstone Neighborhood? Residents Describe...
Sharmin Segal is married

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two...
Sharmishta Panoli

What Exactly Did Pune Law Student Sharmishta Panoli Say In Her Controversial Video That Led...
Mamta Kulkarni

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy
Trump administration's pl

Will Trump Administration Hire Patriotic Americans Over Diversity Quotas? POTUS Introduces Loyalty Test In Federal...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime...

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two Years After Intimate Wedding

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two...

What Exactly Did Pune Law Student Sharmishta Panoli Say In Her Controversial Video That Led To Her Arrest?

What Exactly Did Pune Law Student Sharmishta Panoli Say In Her Controversial Video That Led...

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

Will Trump Administration Hire Patriotic Americans Over Diversity Quotas? POTUS Introduces Loyalty Test In Federal Job Applications

Will Trump Administration Hire Patriotic Americans Over Diversity Quotas? POTUS Introduces Loyalty Test In Federal...

Entertainment

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two Years After Intimate Wedding

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

₹14 Lakh Per Day? Smriti Irani All Set For Her Comeback With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 With Z+ Security

₹14 Lakh Per Day? Smriti Irani All Set For Her Comeback With Kyunki Saas Bhi

Who Is Opal Suchata Chuangsri? Miss Universe Thailand 2024 Known For Her Multilingual Abilities Gets Crowned As Miss World 2025

Who Is Opal Suchata Chuangsri? Miss Universe Thailand 2024 Known For Her Multilingual Abilities Gets

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth