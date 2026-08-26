Caught on Camera: 5 Harrowing Videos That Captured Nature’s Fury in Nepal

There is a massive flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, which is close to the Tibet border. This flood has left over 100 Indian missing and has killed at least eight people. The Bhote Koshi River suddenly surged at around 9 am on Wednesday, and the flooding affected the Rasuwagadhi-Timure area. It has also affected parts of neighbouring Nuwakot and Dhading districts.

The flood swept away vehicles, bridges, goods and other infrastructure, while several hydropower projects were also damaged. Nepal Police said eight bodies have so far been recovered from Nuwakot and Dhading.

105 Indians Among Missing

The Nepal Tourism Board said 384 people, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens, are missing from the affected area. Of the foreign nationals, 105 are Indian citizens.

The disaster has also affected security personnel. At least 26 Nepal Police personnel and seven Armed Police Force personnel remain missing in Rasuwa.

Five videos shared on social media show the scale of flooding and the extensive damage caused across the affected areas.

This is seriously scary. CCTV footage from Gyirong Port in Tibet, China, directly opposite Nepal’s Rasuwa district. This flash flood hit here first and later caused massive havoc in Nepal. Can’t even imagine someone surviving this. Prayers for everyone affected. 🙏 https://t.co/o805P8KGSu pic.twitter.com/31QzZ64aBD — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2026

A massive flood hit Nepal’s northern districts on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to roads and power infrastructure as authorities began assessing the scale of the destruction. The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) said at least six major hydropower and transmission facilities were damaged in the flooding. The affected sites include Rasuwagadhi, Chilime, Trishuli 3A, Trishuli 3B Hub 220 kV Substation, Trishuli Hydropower Station and Devighat Hydropower Station.

These visuals from the floods in Rasuwa, Nepal are absolutely horrific. The scale of the destruction looks unreal, almost like a scene from a disaster movie.The entire Himalayan belt needs to seriously work on better early warning systems for such flash floods. Prayers for… pic.twitter.com/7iiupXXIzT — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2026

This video footage shows the devastation caused by the floods in Rasuwa, Nepal. It is a visual representation of the massive extent of damage caused by the sudden floods. Roads seem to be washed away, while the massive flooding has had a devastating effect on settlements and important infrastructure in the area. The damage is so immense that the scenes appear surreal and look like scenes from a disaster movie.

Nepal flash flood – नेपाली मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, अभी तक 32 पुलिसकर्मियों, 25 पिलग्रिम सहित बड़ी संख्या में लोगों के लापता होने की सूचना है। मतलब इनसे संपर्क कट गया है। हैलिकॉप्टरों ने 12 लोगों को सुरक्षित रेस्क्यू किया है। कई हाइड्रो पॉवर प्रोजेक्ट बह गए हैं। पत्रकार… https://t.co/C6kuBf1HJp pic.twitter.com/UsZRTxSdX9 — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) August 26, 2026

This disaster clearly depicts the need for better disaster preparedness in the Himalayas. With flash floods posing a serious risk in mountain regions, the authorities need to improve the early warning systems, monitoring systems, and evacuation measures in order to make sure that people get warnings in time and are able to leave their settlements before it is too late.

🚨SHOCKING | Villages sweep away after flash flood in Nepal’s Bhote Koshi river flowing from China; more than 50,000 people affected pic.twitter.com/9o36AKs4aY — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) August 26, 2026

The Indian government has issued an advisory following a sudden rise in the water level of Nepal’s Trishuli River at Furke Khola, located around 160 km from the Indian border. The alert comes amid reports of suspected glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) activity near the Nepal-China border, raising concerns over possible downstream flooding.

#WATCH | Nepal: Visuals from the flood-affected Nuwakot district in Nepal. The swollen Bhotekoshi River tore through Nuwakot, leading to homes being swept away, families being separated, and many people still missing. pic.twitter.com/oQ2MJpnxsP — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026