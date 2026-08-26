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Home > World News > Caught on Camera: 5 Harrowing Videos That Captured Nature’s Fury in Nepal

Caught on Camera: 5 Harrowing Videos That Captured Nature’s Fury in Nepal

Nepal flash floods near the Tibet border have left over 100 Indians missing and killed at least eight people. Five videos capture the scale of the devastation and damage caused by the massive floods.

Caught on Camera: 5 Harrowing Videos That Captured Nature’s Fury in Nepal

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 17:12 IST

There is a massive flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, which is close to the Tibet border. This flood has left over 100 Indian missing and has killed at least eight people. The Bhote Koshi River suddenly surged at around 9 am on Wednesday, and the flooding affected the Rasuwagadhi-Timure area. It has also affected parts of neighbouring Nuwakot and Dhading districts. 

The flood swept away vehicles, bridges, goods and other infrastructure, while several hydropower projects were also damaged. Nepal Police said eight bodies have so far been recovered from Nuwakot and Dhading.

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105 Indians Among Missing

The Nepal Tourism Board said 384 people, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens, are missing from the affected area. Of the foreign nationals, 105 are Indian citizens.

The disaster has also affected security personnel. At least 26 Nepal Police personnel and seven Armed Police Force personnel remain missing in Rasuwa.

Five videos shared on social media show the scale of flooding and the extensive damage caused across the affected areas.

A massive flood hit Nepal’s northern districts on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to roads and power infrastructure as authorities began assessing the scale of the destruction.

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) said at least six major hydropower and transmission facilities were damaged in the flooding. The affected sites include Rasuwagadhi, Chilime, Trishuli 3A, Trishuli 3B Hub 220 kV Substation, Trishuli Hydropower Station and Devighat Hydropower Station.

This video footage shows the devastation caused by the floods in Rasuwa, Nepal. It is a visual representation of the massive extent of damage caused by the sudden floods. Roads seem to be washed away, while the massive flooding has had a devastating effect on settlements and important infrastructure in the area. The damage is so immense that the scenes appear surreal and look like scenes from a disaster movie.

This disaster clearly depicts the need for better disaster preparedness in the Himalayas. With flash floods posing a serious risk in mountain regions, the authorities need to improve the early warning systems, monitoring systems, and evacuation measures in order to make sure that people get warnings in time and are able to leave their settlements before it is too late.

The Indian government has issued an advisory following a sudden rise in the water level of Nepal’s Trishuli River at Furke Khola, located around 160 km from the Indian border. The alert comes amid reports of suspected glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) activity near the Nepal-China border, raising concerns over possible downstream flooding.

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Caught on Camera: 5 Harrowing Videos That Captured Nature’s Fury in Nepal
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Caught on Camera: 5 Harrowing Videos That Captured Nature’s Fury in Nepal

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Caught on Camera: 5 Harrowing Videos That Captured Nature’s Fury in Nepal
Caught on Camera: 5 Harrowing Videos That Captured Nature’s Fury in Nepal
Caught on Camera: 5 Harrowing Videos That Captured Nature’s Fury in Nepal
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