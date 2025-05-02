Caught on Camera But Without Consent: Influencer Films Women With AI Glasses

A video that recently went viral online has sparked a wave of public backlash and intense debate around privacy, digital consent, and the use of new-age tech like AI-powered smart glasses.

The incident, which involved a popular social media personality known as Christopher John—better known by his online handle “rizzzcam”—shows him secretly filming a woman during a casual street conversation. He was wearing Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which can record video, livestream, make calls, and send texts, all without drawing much attention.

Caught on Camera—Without Knowing

In the now-viral video, John approaches a woman on the street and starts chatting her up. At first, everything seems friendly, but the woman is unaware she’s being recorded the entire time through the AI-enabled glasses.

Even after the woman mentions that she has a boyfriend, John keeps pushing the conversation forward, asking questions about dating. The camera remains running—hidden in plain sight behind the lenses.

But the interaction takes a turn when a man passing by notices something odd.

A Stranger Steps In

A bystander wearing a plaid shirt spots the smart glasses and quickly realizes what’s going on. He steps up and calls out John on the spot, pointing at the glasses and repeatedly saying, “Camera.”

As the woman walks away, seemingly disturbed by the sudden escalation, the tension between John and the stranger rises.

“I’ve been waiting for this,” the man tells John while trying to grab the glasses. “You’re that dude, right? You guys are creeping on those girls over here, that’s you, right?” he adds. Then, almost as a warning, he says, “Go to the other street out of respect for the locals.”

John Responds on Social Media

After the confrontation, John uploaded the full video to his social media page, where he has more than 900,000 followers. In the caption, he claimed the clip was an example of how to stay calm in a heated moment.

“Sometimes people will try to get a reaction out of you on stream – but the meat move is not to react at all. Stay grounded, stay calm,” he wrote, sharing advice with his audience.

The video has since received over 100,000 likes, and reactions have been mixed, with some users praising John’s demeanor—while others slammed him for filming people without their consent.

Internet Split Over What’s Right and What’s Creepy

In the comments, some people applauded John for keeping his cool during the confrontation. One wrote, “You’ve got self-control figured out,” while another added, “You handled that so well.”

But many viewers weren’t impressed. Several called out the ethical issues behind secretly recording women in public places.

“He was right to call you out,” one user commented.

Another viewer wrote, “Wow, are people finally realizing that discreetly recording women with secret camera glasses is weird?”

A third added, “Finally, the harasser has become the harassed.”

And one comment summed up the frustration with the entire trend: “Put on shirt and stop harassing ppl for terrible content.”

Not the First Time John Has Been Criticized

This isn’t the first time Christopher John has faced backlash. He’s been previously called out for his style of content, which often includes street interviews and so-called “pick-up” videos. These clips usually take place at beaches, gyms, or nightlife hotspots—and frequently involve women who don’t seem to know they’re on camera.

Critics say this approach crosses a line, especially in today’s world where conversations around consent and personal privacy are more important than ever.