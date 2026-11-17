A mysterious flying creature spotted in the skies over Chihuahua, Mexico, has sparked widespread curiosity and debate on social media. A viral video, reportedly captured by a security camera in Ciudad Juárez, shows a dark, winged silhouette moving through the sky, leaving viewers wondering what exactly was flying over the city. While some paranormal enthusiasts believe the mysterious figure resembles a prehistoric pterodactyl, others argue that it could simply be a large bird. The unusual footage has triggered discussions about prehistoric creatures, unexplained sightings and the possibility of unidentified species. However, there is no scientific confirmation about the identity of the creature seen in the video.

Viral CCTV Footage Shows Mysterious Winged Silhouette

The video, reportedly recorded by a security camera in Ciudad Juárez, shows a dark silhouette with what appear to be large wings flying across the sky. The unusual shape and its movement have caught the attention of social media users, with several viewers comparing it to a pterodactyl, an extinct flying reptile that lived during the prehistoric era. The footage has left many people intrigued and even frightened, as the creature’s appearance has raised questions about whether it could be an ordinary animal or something more unusual.

Caught on Camera Over the Hills of Ciudad Juárez: A Compilation of the Bizarre Winged Creature Videos Going Viral Right Now. https://t.co/uY6ot6OOs1 — UFO mania (@maniaUFO) November 17, 2026

Internet Debates Whether It Is a Prehistoric Creature

Following the video’s circulation, social media platforms have been flooded with theories and reactions. Some users have speculated that the silhouette could resemble a prehistoric animal, while paranormal enthusiasts have linked the sighting to mysterious flying creatures. Others have dismissed these claims, suggesting that the object could be a large bird captured at an unusual angle or under unclear lighting conditions. Memes and humorous reactions have also emerged, with users debating whether a creature believed to have disappeared millions of years ago could somehow still exist.

No Confirmation About the Creature’s Identity

Despite the growing speculation, neither the identity of the flying object nor its exact nature has been independently verified. The available footage alone is insufficient to establish that it is a prehistoric creature. For now, the mysterious sighting remains a subject of online speculation, with viewers continuing to debate what actually appeared in the skies over Ciudad Juárez.

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