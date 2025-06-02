Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Caught On Camera: Videos Surface Of The Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Gatlinburg That Left Several Injured

Caught On Camera: Videos Surface Of The Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Gatlinburg That Left Several Injured

A busy Sunday afternoon in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, took a tragic turn after a serious multi-vehicle crash left several people hurt. The crash happened just before 4:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Parkway — between traffic lights No. 6 and No. 8

Caught On Camera: Videos Surface Of The Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Gatlinburg That Left Several Injured

A busy Sunday afternoon in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, took a tragic turn after a serious multi-vehicle crash left several people hurt.


A busy Sunday afternoon in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, took a tragic turn after a serious multi-vehicle crash left several people hurt. The crash happened just before 4:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Parkway — between traffic lights No. 6 and No. 8 — according to a spokesperson from the City of Gatlinburg, as reported by WSMV.

What started as a typical day in the popular tourist town quickly became a chaotic scene, with emergency crews rushing to help those injured in the accident.

Six people taken to hospitals

Officials confirmed that six people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Out of those, three were flown by helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center due to the seriousness of their injuries. The other three were transported by ambulance.

Emergency responders acted quickly to get the victims medical help while police worked to secure the area, which remained partially closed off for several hours.

Driver may have suffered medical emergency

Though authorities have not officially released the cause of the crash, several eyewitnesses shared on social media that the driver involved may have suffered a medical issue moments before the incident.

“One woman had a heart attack at the red light and passed away. This is how this happened!” a witness wrote in a Facebook post.

Another person added, “The driver had a medical emergency and hit pedestrians and cars.”

A third witness described what they saw in real-time, posting:
“Parkway and sidewalks are partially closed off due to a massive car pileup and pedestrians hit in Gatlinburg right now. Driver had a medical emergency resulting in the cars and pedestrians hit. Just absolutely terrifying to be here and witness the scene.”

A tragic moment in a usually joyful place

The crash shook both locals and tourists who were in town enjoying the weekend.

“I usually only share happy scenes from Gatlinburg — mountain views, music, food, and fun. But today, just as I arrived in town, there was a tragic accident right in front of me straight down Parkway,” another witness wrote on Facebook. “Multiple vehicles were involved, and from what I understand, there were fatalities. Please be safe out there, whether you’re on vacation or just driving home from work.”

Investigation still underway

Authorities, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, are working with local law enforcement to investigate exactly what caused the crash. As of now, officials have not confirmed any fatalities or shared more details about the condition of the driver or victims.

Videos taken by bystanders at the scene show several badly damaged vehicles and emergency crews blocking off parts of the Parkway.

ALSO READ: Trump Administration To Mandate Social Media Screening For All Foreign Students, Puts New Student Visa Interviews On Hold

Filed under

Downtown Gatlinburg Multi-Vehicle Crash

newsx

Assam Floods: 8 Dead, Over 78,000 Affected As Heavy Rain Triggers Devastating Floods
newsx

Shreyas Iyer Was Seen Yelling At Shashank Singh After Beating MI In A Crucial Encounter,...
newsx

India Eyes Trade Retaliation After US Rejects WTO Notice
A busy Sunday afternoon i

Caught On Camera: Videos Surface Of The Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Gatlinburg That Left Several...
A quiet Sunday walk meant

‘Targeted Terror Attack’: FBI And Law Enforcement Respond As Several Injured At Boulder’s Pearl Street...
The intensity of rainfall

Rain Eases Slightly in Northeast, But Flood Threat Still Looms in Several States
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Assam Floods: 8 Dead, Over 78,000 Affected As Heavy Rain Triggers Devastating Floods

Assam Floods: 8 Dead, Over 78,000 Affected As Heavy Rain Triggers Devastating Floods

Shreyas Iyer Was Seen Yelling At Shashank Singh After Beating MI In A Crucial Encounter, Watch

Shreyas Iyer Was Seen Yelling At Shashank Singh After Beating MI In A Crucial Encounter,...

India Eyes Trade Retaliation After US Rejects WTO Notice

India Eyes Trade Retaliation After US Rejects WTO Notice

‘Targeted Terror Attack’: FBI And Law Enforcement Respond As Several Injured At Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall

‘Targeted Terror Attack’: FBI And Law Enforcement Respond As Several Injured At Boulder’s Pearl Street...

Rain Eases Slightly in Northeast, But Flood Threat Still Looms in Several States

Rain Eases Slightly in Northeast, But Flood Threat Still Looms in Several States

Entertainment

K-Drama Star Park Bo-gum Stuns Fans With Fierce Transformation in ‘Good Boy’ Premiere

K-Drama Star Park Bo-gum Stuns Fans With Fierce Transformation in ‘Good Boy’ Premiere

‘Stealing Pulp Fiction’ Trailer Drops Ahead of U.S. Release: A Wild Heist with a Tarantino Twist

‘Stealing Pulp Fiction’ Trailer Drops Ahead of U.S. Release: A Wild Heist with a Tarantino

Why Did BTS’ Jin and J-Hope Swap Concepts? 2025 FESTA Set To Bring Fresh Wave Of Nostalgia and Excitement

Why Did BTS’ Jin and J-Hope Swap Concepts? 2025 FESTA Set To Bring Fresh Wave

BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement; Will All Seven Members Reunite For The Celebration?

BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement;

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth