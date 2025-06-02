Caught On Camera: Videos Surface Of The Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Gatlinburg That Left Several Injured

A busy Sunday afternoon in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, took a tragic turn after a serious multi-vehicle crash left several people hurt. The crash happened just before 4:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Parkway — between traffic lights No. 6 and No. 8

A busy Sunday afternoon in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, took a tragic turn after a serious multi-vehicle crash left several people hurt. The crash happened just before 4:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Parkway — between traffic lights No. 6 and No. 8 — according to a spokesperson from the City of Gatlinburg, as reported by WSMV.

What started as a typical day in the popular tourist town quickly became a chaotic scene, with emergency crews rushing to help those injured in the accident.

HAPPENING NOW: First responders on scene of multi-vehicle crash in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a popular tourist town. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation. pic.twitter.com/j50GHwAyAY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2025

Six people taken to hospitals

Officials confirmed that six people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Out of those, three were flown by helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center due to the seriousness of their injuries. The other three were transported by ambulance.

Emergency responders acted quickly to get the victims medical help while police worked to secure the area, which remained partially closed off for several hours.

Driver may have suffered medical emergency

Though authorities have not officially released the cause of the crash, several eyewitnesses shared on social media that the driver involved may have suffered a medical issue moments before the incident.

“One woman had a heart attack at the red light and passed away. This is how this happened!” a witness wrote in a Facebook post.

Another person added, “The driver had a medical emergency and hit pedestrians and cars.”

A third witness described what they saw in real-time, posting:

“Parkway and sidewalks are partially closed off due to a massive car pileup and pedestrians hit in Gatlinburg right now. Driver had a medical emergency resulting in the cars and pedestrians hit. Just absolutely terrifying to be here and witness the scene.”

A tragic moment in a usually joyful place

The crash shook both locals and tourists who were in town enjoying the weekend.

“I usually only share happy scenes from Gatlinburg — mountain views, music, food, and fun. But today, just as I arrived in town, there was a tragic accident right in front of me straight down Parkway,” another witness wrote on Facebook. “Multiple vehicles were involved, and from what I understand, there were fatalities. Please be safe out there, whether you’re on vacation or just driving home from work.”

Investigation still underway

Authorities, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, are working with local law enforcement to investigate exactly what caused the crash. As of now, officials have not confirmed any fatalities or shared more details about the condition of the driver or victims.

Videos taken by bystanders at the scene show several badly damaged vehicles and emergency crews blocking off parts of the Parkway.