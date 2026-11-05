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Home > World News > Caught On CCTV: 2 Cars Collide, Flying Tyre Hits 19-Year-Old Pedestrian On Head In Chile, Throws Him To Ground; What Happens Next?

Caught On CCTV: 2 Cars Collide, Flying Tyre Hits 19-Year-Old Pedestrian On Head In Chile, Throws Him To Ground; What Happens Next?

The shocking incident was caught on camera, but the pedestrian reportedly escaped serious injuries.

A car tyre flying through the air after a collision between two vehicles and striking a 19-year-old pedestrian on the head. (Source:Screengrab)
A car tyre flying through the air after a collision between two vehicles and striking a 19-year-old pedestrian on the head. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 19:20 IST

A bizarre road accident in Chile has caught attention after a car tyre suddenly flew into the air and struck a 19-year-old pedestrian on the head. The shocking moment was reportedly captured on video, showing the young man walking along the road when the tyre came flying towards him following a collision between two cars. The impact was so powerful that the pedestrian was thrown off balance, bounced back and fell to the ground. Despite the frightening incident, the 19-year-old was reportedly fortunate to escape without serious injuries.

Tyre Flies Into the Air After Car Collision

According to reports accompanying the viral video, the incident took place in Chile, where two cars were involved in a collision. The force of the crash reportedly caused one of the vehicle’s tyres to detach and fly uncontrollably into the air. The tyre travelled towards a nearby pedestrian who appeared to be walking normally, seemingly unaware of the danger approaching him. Within moments, it struck him directly on the head, leaving him stumbling and falling to the ground. The sudden sequence of events has left viewers stunned, as the pedestrian had no apparent opportunity to move out of the way.

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19-Year-Old Reportedly Escapes Serious Injuries

The impact appeared severe, with the young man being thrown backwards before hitting the ground. However, according to the information shared with the video, he did not suffer serious injuries. The incident has drawn attention to the unpredictable dangers that can arise during road accidents, particularly for pedestrians who may be walking near busy roads.

Video Sparks Reactions Online

The footage has been circulating on social media, with viewers expressing shock at how a routine walk suddenly turned into a frightening accident. The incident is also a reminder that the consequences of a vehicle collision can extend beyond the cars and people directly involved, putting nearby pedestrians at risk.
Also Read: 13-Year-Old Girl Molested By Headmaster Inside School Premises In Jaipur: How Did The Incident Come To Light?

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Caught On CCTV: 2 Cars Collide, Flying Tyre Hits 19-Year-Old Pedestrian On Head In Chile, Throws Him To Ground; What Happens Next?
Tags: 19-year-old pedestrianbizarre road accidentcar collision ChileChile viral videoflying car tyre accidenthome-hero-pos-3pedestrian narrowly escapesshocking road accidenttyre flies into airtyre hits pedestrianviral accident video

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Caught On CCTV: 2 Cars Collide, Flying Tyre Hits 19-Year-Old Pedestrian On Head In Chile, Throws Him To Ground; What Happens Next?

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Caught On CCTV: 2 Cars Collide, Flying Tyre Hits 19-Year-Old Pedestrian On Head In Chile, Throws Him To Ground; What Happens Next?
Caught On CCTV: 2 Cars Collide, Flying Tyre Hits 19-Year-Old Pedestrian On Head In Chile, Throws Him To Ground; What Happens Next?
Caught On CCTV: 2 Cars Collide, Flying Tyre Hits 19-Year-Old Pedestrian On Head In Chile, Throws Him To Ground; What Happens Next?
Caught On CCTV: 2 Cars Collide, Flying Tyre Hits 19-Year-Old Pedestrian On Head In Chile, Throws Him To Ground; What Happens Next?
Caught On CCTV: 2 Cars Collide, Flying Tyre Hits 19-Year-Old Pedestrian On Head In Chile, Throws Him To Ground; What Happens Next?

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