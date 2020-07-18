The US Secretary of State has accused the Chinese Communist Party of human right violations in Mainland China against Uyghur Muslims, impeding democratic freedoms in Hong Kong and breaching Taiwan's sovereign rights, while simultaneously attempting to further an expansionist agenda by endagering global telecommunication networks, in a statement on Friday.

“Today, the Chinese Communist Party is crushing freedom in Hong Kong. It is threatening a free Taiwan and trying to dominate the world communications networks,” Pompeo said during a visit to Iowa on Friday (local time).

“A few weeks back, I read a report about the Chinese Communist Party forcing mass abortions and sterilisation on Chinese Muslims in Western China. These are some of the most gross human rights violations we have seen and I have referred to it as the stain of the century,” he added.

On Friday, Washington booked five Chinese foreign nationals and two Chinese entities under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act. It also imposed visa sanctions on certain employees of Chinese technology companies including Huawei that provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights abuses globally.

In a statement on Wednesday, Pompeo had announced the restrictions and said: “Telecommunications companies around the world should consider themselves on notice: If they are doing business with Huawei, they are doing business with human rights abusers.”

Pompeo had said that Huawei is an arm of the CCP’s surveillance state that censors political dissidents and enables mass internment camps in Xinjiang and the indentured servitude of its population shipped all over China.

The US action comes a day after the UK announced its decision to ban British companies from buying Huawei-produced equipment for 5G networks from the end of the year.

US President Donald Trump called Chinese technology “untrustworthy”.

“We confronted untrustworthy Chinese technology and telecom providers. We convinced many countries not to use Huawei because it’s a big security risk. Just today, the UK announced that they are not going to be using it,” Trump had said on Wednesday.

The United States had designated Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE Corp as national security threats, saying they have close ties with the Chinese Communist Party and China’s military apparatus.

