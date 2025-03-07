Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • CDC Launches Vaccine And Autism Study Under Vaccine Safety Critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

CDC Launches Vaccine And Autism Study Under Vaccine Safety Critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The CDC's decision to revisit potential links between vaccines and autism has reignited a long-standing debate, even as scientific consensus dismisses any connection. The move comes amid rising measles cases in the U.S., adding urgency to the ongoing public health discourse.

CDC Launches Vaccine And Autism Study Under Vaccine Safety Critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The vaccine-autism study by CDC sparks renewed debate as U.S. measles cases rise, with RFK Jr. and Trump adding fuel to the controversy.


The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is proceeding with a study exploring potential connections between vaccines and autism, multiple reports confirm. The decision has sparked renewed debate, especially as substantial scientific research over the years has consistently found no causal link between vaccines and autism.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite overwhelming evidence debunking the claim, skepticism persists — a sentiment partly fueled by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent vaccine safety critic.

Rising Measles Cases Raise Concerns

The CDC’s announcement comes at a time when the United States is grappling with a resurgence of measles cases. More than 150 measles infections and two related deaths have been reported in Texas and New Mexico, raising alarm among health officials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

National measles vaccination rates among kindergartners have declined since 2019. According to the CDC, the two-dose measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine coverage has dropped from approximately 95% to 92.7%. In certain states, the rate has fallen as low as 79.6%. The number of jurisdictions struggling to maintain more than 95% coverage has also increased annually since 2020.

Kennedy’s Influence on CDC and Vaccine Discourse

As the head of the HHS, Kennedy plays a key role in shaping public health policy, with the CDC falling under his department’s purview. His long-standing skepticism regarding the MMR vaccine’s safety has added significant political weight to the vaccine debate.

During a recent Cabinet meeting, Kennedy downplayed the severity of the current measles outbreak, calling it an “ordinary” occurrence. He echoed this sentiment in an opinion piece for Fox News, advising parents to consult with their doctors about vaccinations but ultimately emphasizing parental choice.

“The measles outbreak in Texas is a call to action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health. By working together — parents, healthcare providers, community leaders, and government officials — we can prevent future outbreaks and protect the health of our nation,” Kennedy wrote. “Under my leadership, HHS is and will always be committed to radical transparency to regain the public’s trust in its health agencies.”

Trump Adds to Vaccine Debate amid CDC Study

The vaccine-autism controversy gained further traction when President Donald Trump referenced rising autism rates during a congressional address on Tuesday.

“So, we’re going to find out what it is, and there’s nobody better than Bobby and all of the people that are working with you,” Trump said, referring to Kennedy.

The belief that vaccines could cause autism gained widespread attention in the 1990s after British researcher Andrew Wakefield published a now-debunked study linking the MMR vaccine to autism. The research was retracted, and Wakefield lost his medical license due to ethical violations. However, figures like Kennedy have continued to question vaccine safety, prolonging public skepticism.

Ongoing Commitment to Public Health

Despite the controversy, public health officials maintain that vaccines remain one of the safest and most effective tools in preventing infectious diseases. The CDC’s renewed study aims to address lingering doubts while reaffirming its commitment to transparency.

“By working together,” Kennedy wrote, “we can prevent future outbreaks and protect the health of our nation.”

Also Read: Trump Threatens New Tariffs On Canada Including 250% Tax On Dairy Despite Temporary Reprieve

Filed under

CDC Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

FIFA World Cup 2026: President Trump Establishes White House Task Force, Sporting Event To Coincide With The United States’ 250th Birthday

FIFA World Cup 2026: President Trump Establishes White House Task Force, Sporting Event To Coincide...

Pope Francis Latest Health Update: Pontiff Still Receiving Oxygen Therapy, Not To Read Sunday Prayers; Vatican

Pope Francis Latest Health Update: Pontiff Still Receiving Oxygen Therapy, Not To Read Sunday Prayers;...

‘Halal Budget’: Why Has Karnataka Government’s 2025 Budget Sparked A Political Row?

‘Halal Budget’: Why Has Karnataka Government’s 2025 Budget Sparked A Political Row?

Crypto Summit: Key Attendees And Expectations Explained

Crypto Summit: Key Attendees And Expectations Explained

What Will Happen To Student Loan System As Trump Administration Plans To Dismantle Education Department?

What Will Happen To Student Loan System As Trump Administration Plans To Dismantle Education Department?

Entertainment

HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Advances in Casting Process, Series Might Have Found Its Snape & McGonagall

HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Advances in Casting Process, Series Might Have Found Its Snape &

Netflix’s Nadaaniyan Twitter Reviews: Movie Fails To Impress Viewers, Mixed Reactions For Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut

Netflix’s Nadaaniyan Twitter Reviews: Movie Fails To Impress Viewers, Mixed Reactions For Ibrahim Ali Khan’s

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR