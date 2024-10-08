CDC To Begin Testing Travelers From Rwanda For Ebola-Like Illness

U.S. health officials are set to screen travelers arriving from Rwanda for symptoms of the Marburg virus, a severe illness similar to Ebola.

Beginning mid-October, passengers who have traveled to Rwanda in the last 21 days will be redirected to one of three airports: Chicago O’Hare, JFK in New York, or Washington Dulles in Virginia, according to a statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday.

Upon arrival at these airports, passengers will meet with CDC staff for temperature checks and evaluations for visible symptoms, including sore throat, vomiting, or rashes that may appear on the torso. Symptoms of Marburg can develop between two and 21 days after exposure.

The screenings are expected to commence during the week of October 14. Marburg virus causes hemorrhagic fevers and internal bleeding, similar to Ebola, and spreads through contact with bodily fluids, such as blood and semen. Currently, there is no vaccine or specific treatment available.

As of Sunday, there have been no reported cases of Marburg in the U.S. However, Rwandan health officials have confirmed 49 cases, with at least 12 fatalities, representing nearly a quarter of those infected. The World Health Organization indicates that the death rate for Marburg can be as high as 88%.