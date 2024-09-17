Celestial Spectacle Tonight: Super Harvest Moon and Partial Lunar Eclipse

Tonight, sky watchers are in for a rare cosmic event featuring two celestial phenomena: a Super Harvest Moon and a partial lunar eclipse. This unique combination will be visible across various parts of the globe but unfortunately will not be seen from India.

Super Harvest Moon and Partial Lunar Eclipse

On Tuesday night, the Super Harvest Moon will be graced by a partial lunar eclipse, creating a visually stunning spectacle. The Super Harvest Moon will appear slightly larger in the night sky due to its proximity to Earth, a feature enhanced by the partial eclipse.

Visibility and Timing

This celestial event will be observable in western Asia, North and South America, Europe, Africa, and parts of Antarctica. However, for viewers in India, the event will not be visible as the Moon will be below the horizon during the eclipse. In New Delhi, the Moon will rise at 8:04 AM, well after the eclipse has concluded.

Understanding the Super Harvest Moon

The term “Supermoon” was first introduced by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. It refers to a full Moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth. The Super Harvest Moon specifically refers to the full Moon in September, traditionally associated with the time when corn harvests began, as per The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Details of the Partial Lunar Eclipse

The partial lunar eclipse will begin as the Moon starts entering the Earth’s partial shadow at 8:41 PM EDT (6:11 AM IST, Wednesday). According to NASA, the dimming of the Moon will be subtle until the top edge starts entering the full shadow.

The peak of the eclipse is scheduled for 10:44 PM EDT (8:14 AM IST), with the partial shadow ending at 11:16 PM and the full shadow exiting by 12:47 AM on Wednesday.

NASA reports that “only the top 8 percent of the Moon will be in full shadow,” making it a relatively minor eclipse. Nonetheless, “this will be the second of four consecutive Supermoons, appearing larger than last month’s Supermoon and effectively tied with the full Moon in October for the closest full Moon of the year.”

Tonight’s celestial event promises to be a spectacular sight for those in the viewing regions, offering a rare chance to witness the combined beauty of a Super Harvest Moon and a partial lunar eclipse. Although it won’t be visible from India, the global audience will have the opportunity to enjoy this exceptional astronomical occurrence.

