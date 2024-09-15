Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Early on Sunday, a missile launched from Yemen struck an open area in central Israel, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict that has persisted for nearly a year between Israel and Hamas.

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Early on Sunday, a missile launched from Yemen struck an open area in central Israel, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict that has persisted for nearly a year between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli military confirmed the attack, which triggered air raid sirens across the region, including at Israel’s international airport.

Early Morning Attack

The missile strike occurred in the early hours of the morning, prompting a swift response from local authorities and triggering air raid alerts. Footage from local media captured scenes of passengers at the international airport hastily seeking shelter, but the airport authority later reported that operations resumed without disruption.

READ MORE: U.S. Urges India To Ban Russian Media RT; MEA Officials Say ‘The Matter Does Not Pertain To India’

Incident Details

A fire was visible in a rural area of central Israel following the missile impact. In the town of Modiin, central Israel, images surfaced showing what appeared to be debris from either the missile or an interceptor, which had landed on an escalator at a train station. The Israeli military clarified that the explosions heard in the vicinity were the sounds of interceptors deployed to neutralize the missile threat.

Houthi Rebels’ Involvement

The missile attack is attributed to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have previously targeted Israel with drones and missiles. Most of these attacks have been intercepted over the Red Sea. While the Houthis did not officially claim responsibility for the latest attack, rebel officials seemed to take credit for it in subsequent statements.

Ongoing Conflict

This latest incident underscores the continuing regional tensions exacerbated by the nearly year-long war between Israel and Hamas. The conflict has seen various factions involved, with the Houthis adding a new dimension to the already complex situation.

Response and Security

Despite the alarming nature of the attack, there were no reports of casualties or significant damage. Israeli authorities have maintained their preparedness and response mechanisms to address such threats promptly, ensuring minimal disruption to daily operations.

As the situation develops, ongoing monitoring and updates from both Israeli and regional sources will provide further insights into the implications of this latest escalation.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Severe Flooding In Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi’s Impact Causes 74 Deaths

Filed under

Hamas Israel Missile Strike Yemen

Also Read

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana...

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Supreme Court Verdict Ends BJP’s ‘Liquor Scam’ Fantasy: AAP Leaders Celebrate Kejriwal’s Release from Jail

Supreme Court Verdict Ends BJP’s ‘Liquor Scam’ Fantasy: AAP Leaders Celebrate Kejriwal’s Release from Jail

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox