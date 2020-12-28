Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri denies reports claiming that India has asked airlines informally not to fly Chinese nationals into the country. It is wrong to make suggestions as to citizens of which country should come said Hardeep Singh Puri.

Amid tensions running high between India and China, taking a drastic step the Indian Government has asked all the Indian Airlines informally not to take Chinese nationals as flight passengers. The flights between India and China remain suspended but they can travel so to the country by taking connecting flights to India from different countries. After the lift on air travel post the lockdown several Chinese nationals have flown in and out of India for work and business-related purposes.

This move by the Indian side might say a lot about the sour ties and bilateral relations between both the neighboring country. According to sources, some airlines are asking the Govt to furnish it in writing so they can deny the boarding to the Chinese nationals. Many are seeing this as a retaliatory move as China had banned passengers from India and foreign countries citing the pandemic.

Meanwhile, as per the Ministry of External Affairs, India is in constant touch with the Chinese government regarding stranded Indian ships in China’s ports. Chinese authorities have conveyed to India that due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the crew change is not permitted from these ports. “It is wrong to make suggestions as to citizen of which country should come. There is no such information from our side”: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on reports claiming that India has asked airlines informally not to fly Chinese nationals into the country

This move is a telling sign that the relations between China and India are not getting normal in the coming future. Earlier China retaining its positions as leading global arms suppliers, sold 50 Wing Loong II armed drone supplies by Beijing to Pakistan. In an article, the Chinese media wrote that this supply will be a nightmare for India.