The CEOs of four tech giants – Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google — appeared before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law on Wednesday to address concerns that their businesses may be harming competition. According to a CNN report, during the hearing, Mark Zuckerberg was pressed on a video that went viral this week containing false and misleading claims about coronavirus.

Rep. Cicilline questioned Zuckerberg, that his platform is so big that even with the right policies in place, they can’t contain deadly content.

In reply to which, Zuckerberg said that they have, on COVID misinformation, in particular, a relatively good track record of fighting and taking down lots of false content as well as putting up authoritative information. We have built a COVID information centre with authoritative information from health officials. Rep. Kelly Armstrong asked Jeff Bezos a series of important questions about how Amazon uses data from third-party sellers, reported CNN.

As per the report, Armstrong drilled down, getting Bezos to concede that “aggregate” could mean as few as two sellers — implying that it might be possible for employees to guess at which data was whose when trying to position Amazon products more advantageously. In his remarks, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company is a uniquely American company whose success is only possible in this country.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler questioned Mark Zuckerberg if Instagram should be broken off from Facebook. Zuckerberg told the committee that in hindsight, it looks obvious that Instagram reached the scale it has. At the time, it was far from obvious,” Zuckerberg told the committee.

According to a Sputnik report, during the hearing, Sunder Pichai also said that Google is not giving any significant advanced technology support to the Chinese Armed Forces. According to Sputnik, Pichai told the hearing that they are not working with the Chinese military: It is absolutely false. He said that they are deeply committed to supporting the US military and the US government.

