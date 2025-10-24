Championship chasers can't count on help at Martinsville

Time is scarce on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, but that precious commodity is not the only thing drivers are finding in high demand these days. While softer tires, more grip and better balance will be required in the Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday afternoon, add "help" to the want list as well. Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, owners of the past three championships while piloting Fords from the Team Penske stable, would agree that a little more help is necessary, especially after a frustrating finish at Talladega last weekend in the round's middle race of three. The pair of blue oval drivers had to take fuel in the final frantic circuits of the scheduled 188-lap event after Chris Buescher wrecked with three to go, putting the Penske pair in peril. That potential became perilous reality. They found themselves in a bad situation in their respective Mustang Dark Horse rides and were unable to move forward, trapped behind drivers — some of them also with blue ovals on the front of the hood — who were holding back RPMs to preserve fuel in the season's 34th race as it ultimately extended to 193 laps. Logano and Blaney were 16th and 23rd at the end, shaking up the standings of the eight drivers even more. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Talladega winner Chase Briscoe will race for a championship in Phoenix next weekend, while two more of the six title chasers will get in — one with a victory and the other on points, or two on points if a non-playoff driver takes the checkers at the Virginia short track. JGR's Christopher Bell is 37 points to the good in third place, while 2021 champ Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports is plus-36. William Byron (-36), Logano (-38), Blaney (-47) and Chase Elliott (-62) each need either a win or some type of racing Hail Mary to advance as part of the Championship 4. On his "Happy Hour" podcast Tuesday, 2014 champ Kevin Harvick said Logano and Blaney, who possess four titles between them, should not expect any help on Martinsville's half-mile bullring. "I think that everybody knows if they put them in a position to win, they're going to win," Harvick said. "And let's face it, they're not Dale Earnhardt Jr. or Dale Earnhardt Sr. People don't want to see them win. And don't want to be a part of their win. "When you get to a point of being dominant, the competitors want to put you in a bad spot. They got shuffled (at Talladega) and put themselves in the middle of the pack and that was it." Last season in this race, the teams of Austin Dillon, Ross Chastain and Bubba Wallace were fined for working to prevent a rival manufacturer from advancing — basically not trying their 100 percent best to run as hard they could. That rule came about after Bristol in 2013 when Michael Waltrip Racing created a caution, and lost spots to help MWR driver Martin Truex Jr. move to the playoffs. NASCAR implemented strict rules then and even harsher ones after last season to prevent a repeat performance from happening, especially at this tight track on this critical weekend. One antonym for help is hinder. Do not be surprised if there are many more obstacles and drivers in the way than folks lending a helping hand at Martinsville. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)