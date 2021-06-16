Imran Khan government’s budget proposals in the Pakistan National Assembly didn’t go down well with the opposition. Unruly scenes erupted and chaos broke out as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif criticised the budget presented by Pakistan finance minister Shaukat Tarin. Shahbaz Sharif, brother of oust leader Nawaz Sharif, addressed the House and as soon as he started speaking parliamentarians were seen creating chaos, whistling and even abusing their counterparts on the floor.

Video of the incident has gone viral and later the proceedings of the lower house were adjourned by the Speaker after the chaotic disruptions. Sharif lashed out heavily at Imran Khan’s government and claimed that Pakistan is suffering from the worst form of corruption during his regime.

Today was one of the lowest points of Pakistan's parliamentary history. Democracy and parliament were defaced under instructions of those who selected the unworthy into the parliament. The Establishment would be very happy today. This was a planned attack on Pakistan's democracy. — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) June 15, 2021

Criticizing the government’s newly proposed budget, Sharif said that it failed to provide relief to the masses from unemployment and inflation and corruption is on rampant. According to the viral video, the lawmakers were seen fighting on the floor of the House and throwing copies of the budget soon after the adjournment of the lower house proceedings.

This gentleman is obviously very happy with his performance in Pakistan's parliament! After days of hectic work & sleepless nights on making important laws parliamentarians needed this kind of break! Well Done! Nation is proud of you! pic.twitter.com/l30ossE2NQ — Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) June 15, 2021

Images of angry MPs abusing and throwing books at each other in Pakistan’s parliament affirm the sorry state of politics and democracy in the country. It is the result of painting political opponents as ‘traitors,’ ‘crooks,’ and ‘threat to the state.’ 1/2 — Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) June 15, 2021

