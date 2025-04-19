Chaos Unfolds in the Oval Office as Trump’s Briefing Abruptly Ends After Young Girl Faints

According to the New York Post, the girl, identified by *People* and *TMZ* as Oz’s granddaughter Philomena, collapsed just after the formalities concluded.

A swearing-in ceremony for Dr. Mehmet Oz as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) was abruptly halted at the White House on Friday after an 11-year-old girl fainted in the Oval Office. According to the New York Post, the girl, identified by *People* and *TMZ* as Oz’s granddaughter Philomena, collapsed just after the formalities concluded. The event, which included a brief question-and-answer session with President Donald Trump, was immediately disrupted as White House aides rushed to remove media personnel from the room.

White House Aides Clear Room As Incident Unfolds

“Everybody out, please move,” a White House aide said on the pooled video feed following the child’s collapse. “No photos!” the aide instructed journalists, according to the *New York Post*. President Trump was seen walking over to check on the young girl as the press was escorted out of the Oval Office.

A White House official later confirmed, “A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz’s swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office. We are happy to say she is OK.”

Oz Sworn In By Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The White House, in a post on X, announced that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. conducted the swearing-in ceremony. “Dr. Oz has officially been sworn in as the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services by Robert F Kennedy, Jr in the Oval Office!” the post read. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

President Trump introduced Oz by saying, “As Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator, Dr. Oz will work tirelessly to strengthen and protect Medicare for our nation’s seniors & Medicaid… there will be NO CUTS.”

Oz Outlines Vision for CMS

Dr. Oz begins his role as the 17th CMS Administrator, overseeing a $1.7 trillion agency under the Department of Health and Human Services. “I want to thank President Trump and Secretary Kennedy for their confidence in my ability to lead CMS in achieving their vision to Make America Healthy Again,” said Oz. “America is too great for small dreams, and I’m ready to get to work on the President’s agenda.”

