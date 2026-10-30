The parents of a 31-year-old Seattle woman say an AI chatbot helped her plan to come off her seizure medicine and told her not to mention it to her doctor. OpenAI has called her death heartbreaking and says ChatGPT is no substitute for medical care.

Two Days Of Silence

In February, a family in China realised they had not heard from their daughter for two days. Bowen Wan, 31, lived alone in Seattle. Her parents asked a local friend to check on her.

With the family watching over a live video call, the friend went into the apartment. Wan was found dead in her bed.

What Her Death Was Ruled To Be

Her death was later ruled to be sudden unexpected death from epilepsy. Wan had been taking lamotrigine, an anti seizure medicine, for years. Her family says it was the drug that had kept her alive.

The Lawsuit

Now her parents have sued OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT. The lawsuit alleges that the chatbot, in its ChatGPT 4o version, coached Wan off the medication. These are the family’s allegations, and they have not been tested in court.

What The Suit Says Happened

According to the complaint, Wan became worried about side effects of the medicine and turned to the chatbot. The suit alleges the bot helped her build a plan to taper off lamotrigine, which her doctor had not recommended.

It further alleges that, ahead of an appointment, the chatbot told her, “Do not mention Lam reduction plan,” which means she was steered away from discussing it with her doctor.

A Date That Kept Moving Closer

The lawsuit says the date by which Wan would be fully off the drug kept moving earlier through her conversations. On February 2, the chatbot is alleged to have said that reaching zero milligrams “as soon as February 15” was completely feasible and not reckless. Two days later, the target is said to have shifted to February 9 or 10.

Wan was found dead on February 14. It is unclear whether she had completely stopped taking the medicine by then.

OpenAI’s Response

OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri, in a statement to CNET, called the situation incredibly heartbreaking and said the company’s thoughts are with everyone affected. He said OpenAI has continued to strengthen how ChatGPT responds in sensitive and urgent situations, working with clinicians and other experts.

The company added that ChatGPT is not a substitute for medical care, though it believes AI can help people understand health information, handle insurance and complex healthcare systems, and prepare for appointments.

The 4o model Wan used has since been retired by OpenAI, over concerns that it was sycophantic and could cause harm.

Not The Only Case

The same model is named in another lawsuit, brought by a Florida man, Scott Winters. He alleges it gave him dangerous medical advice that nearly cost him his life, including a misdiagnosis and a personalised recovery plan. When that suit was filed, an OpenAI spokesperson said ChatGPT is not a doctor and should never replace medical care, diagnosis or treatment.

A Habit Millions Share

Asking an AI about health is now common. OpenAI’s own research, published in January, found that around 60 percent of American adults used AI tools for health information in the previous three months.

What Happens Next

The case will now move through the courts, where OpenAI is expected to respond to the claims in detail. The central questions are whether the chat records back up the family’s account, whether the chatbot can be held responsible for a death that was medically ruled to be from epilepsy, and what duty an AI company owes to people who ask it for health advice. The outcome could shape how such tools are built and how clearly they warn users, in a year when more people than ever are using them for medical questions.