In a bizarre turn of events that shows just how much artificial intelligence is creeping into our personal lives, a man in Greece claims his marriage fell apart because his wife took advice from ChatGPT — and took it way too seriously.

This real-life drama unfolded recently when the man appeared on Greek morning TV show To Proino, sharing how an AI chatbot had come between him and his wife. What started as a social media trend ended with divorce papers — all because of a virtual coffee reading.

A Coffee Cup, A Chatbot, And A Shocking Prediction

It all began with a viral trend making the rounds online, where people submit photos of coffee grounds to ChatGPT to “read” their fortune — a modern, tech-driven take on tasseography, the centuries-old tradition of fortune-telling using coffee residue.

The man’s wife joined the trend, preparing a cup of coffee for both of them, snapping photos of the leftover grounds, and feeding them into the chatbot. What she got in return was a digital fortune that shocked her — and changed their lives.

According to the husband, ChatGPT told his wife that he was cheating on her. Even more specifically, the AI claimed he was “fantasising about a woman whose name started with E,” and predicted that he was already in, or soon to be in, a relationship with her.

That single AI-generated prediction was enough to convince his wife that her marriage was over.

“I Thought It Was Nonsense — She Thought It Was Truth”

Despite the husband trying to reason with her, explaining that it was just a machine-generated message, his wife believed the chatbot’s version of reality.

“She asked me to leave, told our children that we’re getting a divorce, and even hired a lawyer,” the man said during the TV interview. He described how his life — which he said had been happy and stable — was now falling apart because of what he called “nonsense from a chatbot.”

Legal Battle Over AI Advice

The husband’s lawyer is now pushing back in court, arguing that an AI-generated prediction shouldn’t hold any legal ground in divorce proceedings. As of now, the couple is locked in a legal battle, with the man insisting that he never cheated and had no idea where the AI came up with such an accusation.

OddityCentral, which first reported the incident, said the man was still in disbelief that a machine’s interpretation of coffee stains had that much power over his family.

Tasseography Experts: “It’s More Than Just Grounds”

Meanwhile, the story has sparked debate across Greece — especially among traditional tasseography practitioners who claim this wouldn’t have happened if people didn’t rely so blindly on machines.

Experts in the practice of coffee-ground reading pointed out that proper tasseography involves reading not just the grounds, but also the foam and the patterns on the saucer — something ChatGPT can’t do with a photo.

In other words, AI can’t replace a human fortune-teller. And in this case, it likely misunderstood or over-interpreted the coffee patterns.

A Cautionary Tale in the Age of AI

This strange case has become a cautionary tale about the growing presence of AI in our daily decisions — from planning events to making emotional life choices.

While AI can be a powerful tool, this story is a reminder that it’s still just a tool. And sometimes, as this man’s story shows, putting too much faith in it can have painful consequences.

His closing thoughts on the situation were simple: “I never cheated. But now my family is breaking up because of something a robot said.”