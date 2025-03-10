Chelsea Handler Takes A Jibe At Elon Musk, ‘Not Have Sex With Musk, I Can’t’

Speaking with journalist Kara Swisher, Handler took jabs at former President Donald Trump, his allies, and what she sees as growing political regression.

Comedian and actress Chelsea Handler made waves at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin on Saturday, where she firmly rejected the idea of dating Tesla CEO Elon Musk, even if it were for the good of the country. Speaking with journalist Kara Swisher, Handler took jabs at former President Donald Trump, his allies, and what she sees as growing political regression.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“There’s a Lot I’d Do for the Country, But Not That”

During the conversation, Swisher jokingly suggested that Handler should “take one for the team” by dating Musk and persuading him away from Trump’s influence. Handler, however, was quick to shut it down.

“There’s a lot I would do for the country, but having sex with Elon Musk is not one of them. I can’t,” she said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This remark is in line with Handler’s long-standing criticism of Musk, whom she previously labeled “repugnant” in 2023.

Not Letting Trump’s Presidency “Steal Her Joy”

Handler also reflected on Trump’s return to office, admitting that his first presidency took an emotional toll on her.

“You know, the first Trump presidency, for instance, I let it take me down, and I let it steal my joy. And I am not going to do that again. It’s the power of being optimistic in the dark and not going down a wormhole,” she stated.

She expressed hope that people, regardless of political affiliation, could unite against Musk’s growing political influence, adding, “I mean, did anyone vote for Elon Musk to be president? Can’t we agree on that at least?”

A Swipe at Trump’s Allies

Handler also took aim at Vice President J.D. Vance, branding his traditional views on women as outdated and restrictive.

“Those types of men that want to keep women at home and being mothers, and, you know, not having a career—that’s just so antiquated, so slow, and so boring,” she said. “I think the political situation we’re in is a direct reflection of the fact that men are so scared of women. Like, why are you acting like this if you’re not?”

Despite her criticisms, Handler expressed confidence that women’s rights would continue to progress.

“Women are more powerful and independent than we’ve ever been, and that isn’t going to change,” she asserted.

Trump’s Policies and the 2026 Midterms

Discussing Trump’s policies, Handler warned that his economic promises wouldn’t hold up.

“Trump is not out for anybody but rich people, as we all know. Everyone who voted for him in the hopes of something else or some aspirational hope of a better life, a better economy—they’re wrong. That’s not going to happen,” she said, predicting that the next midterms would bring consequences for his administration.

When Swisher pointed out that Trump’s tax cuts might benefit her personally, Handler responded, “Yeah, I don’t need the help. I’m happy to give my money to the people.”

An Apology Tour for America?

As she prepares for her upcoming stand-up tour in Europe, Handler joked about taking on an additional responsibility, making amends for America’s political climate.

“I’m going to spend some time apologizing to our European allies, allies we love so much. I’m going to go and do some public service work over there,” she quipped.

Known for her blunt humor and progressive stance, Handler’s latest comments reinforce her continued opposition to Trump and his allies. As the political landscape shifts under Trump’s second term, her voice remains a sharp counterpoint to the administration’s agenda, one that she’s determined won’t steal her joy this time around.

ALSO READ: This Women Only Gym Refuses Transgender Women To Join, Sparks Debate Over Inclusivity Policy- Here’s What Really Happening?