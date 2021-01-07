India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said that the country firmly opposed to any use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anybody, and under any circumstances.

India has formally started its tenure at the United National Security Council (UNSC) for the eighth time as a non-permanent member on Jan 5. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said that the country firmly opposed to any use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anybody, and under any circumstances. Speaking at the UN body, Tirumurti addressed the Syrian conflict and said terrorist groups have taken advantage of the decade-long conflict in Syria and continue posing a severe threat to the entire region and the world.

Tirumurthi welcomed Syrian Ambassador Bassam al-Sabbagh to the meeting and maintained that India not only strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons but the country also holds the view that there can be no justification for their use under any circumstances by anyone. The Indian Representative lauded the efforts of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in performing its responsibilities during these unprecedented times of the global pandemic.

OPCW is in the process of analyzing the information collected from its most recent deployments for cases related to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria. Earlier Pakistan had cried foul by refraining from congratulating India from becoming a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), claiming that it raises “fundamental questions.” India’s previous tenure in UNSC was in 2011-2012.

TS Tirumurti reassured that India would be a voice for the developing world and use its tenure to foster “human-centric and inclusive” solutions to issues of peace and security.