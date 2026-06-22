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Home > World News > Chicago Weekend Shootings Leave 7 Dead, 38 Injured In Wave Of Gun Violence

Chicago Weekend Shootings Leave 7 Dead, 38 Injured In Wave Of Gun Violence

At least seven people were killed and 38 others were injured in a series of weekend shootings across Chicago.

Chicago Weekend Shootings Leave 7 Dead (Photo: X)
Chicago Weekend Shootings Leave 7 Dead (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 02:47 IST

At least seven people were killed and 38 others injured in a wave of shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Sunday, according to preliminary information released by the Chicago Police Department and reported by multiple news outlets. Authorities said the violence unfolded through at least two dozen separate shooting incidents over the weekend. The string of shootings included a high-profile mass shooting on the city’s South Side during Juneteenth celebrations, adding to concerns over public safety despite longer-term declines in violent crime statistics.

Mass Shooting During Juneteenth Celebration

One of the most serious incidents occurred late Friday when an SUV pulled up near a crowd gathered on Chicago’s South Side and at least two people inside opened fire before fleeing the scene, police said. Twelve people, consisting of eight men and four women aged 17 to 47, suffered gunshot wounds. Another individual reportedly sustained injuries but declined medical treatment. Victims were transported to multiple hospitals, with some initially reported in critical condition. As of the latest publicly available updates, police had not announced any arrests or disclosed a motive for the attack.

Victims Include Teenagers And Adults

Chicago police said the weekend’s fatalities included victims ranging in age from 18 to 50, with one 21-year-old fatally shot on Sunday, an 18-year-old killed on Saturday evening, and a 50-year-old among those killed on Friday. The city recorded at least seven deaths linked to the broader series of shootings by Sunday.

Officials emphasised that the figures were preliminary and could change as investigations continued and additional incidents were reviewed.

Political Response After Violence

The violence prompted renewed political debate over crime in Chicago. US President Donald Trump used social media to criticise Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, again suggesting federal intervention and claiming he could improve public safety in the city. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to those remarks.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson condemned the shootings, saying what should have been a celebration of Juneteenth had instead been marred by violence. He pledged to hold those responsible accountable.

Crime Trends Remain Complex

Although the weekend saw a significant spike in gun violence, broader Chicago Police Department data indicates that violent crime has generally declined over recent years, in line with national trends, even as shootings have shown periodic increases compared with the same period last year.

Authorities continue to investigate the separate shootings across the city, and they have yet to provide a comprehensive explanation linking the incidents. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as detectives work to identify suspects and determine motives.

ALSO READ: Crystal Palace Horror: 30-Year-Old Man Dies After Fatal Stabbing In Southeast London

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Chicago Weekend Shootings Leave 7 Dead, 38 Injured In Wave Of Gun Violence
Tags: Chicago crime newsChicago Police DepartmentChicago shootingsChicago weekend violenceJuneteenth shootingmass shooting ChicagoUS gun violenceweekend shootings 2026

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Chicago Weekend Shootings Leave 7 Dead, 38 Injured In Wave Of Gun Violence
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